Amy Winehouse documentary announced 10 years after her death

A new documentary about Amy Winehouse, in which her mother will share details of her late daughter’s life, will be released in July to mark the 10th anniversary of the British singer’s death at the age of 27.

“Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On”, commissioned by the British channels BBC Two and BBC Music, will be told through the narrative of Janis, the mother of the singer of “Rehab” and “Back to Black”, who has multiple sclerosis and wants to share their memories, the station said.

He described Janis as “a figure close to Amy that we haven’t heard much about yet and whose version of events often differs from the narrative we’ve been told before.”

“I don’t feel like the world knew the real Amy, who I raised, and I look forward to the opportunity to offer an understanding of her roots and a deeper look at the real Amy,” Janis Winehouse said in a statement Wednesday.

Grammy Award-winning Winehouse died of alcohol intoxication at her London home in July 2011. She had struggled with alcohol and drug addiction for much of her career.

The documentary will include never-before-seen footage of the family, the BBC said. “Janis will enlist the help of family, friends and those who knew Amy best to rebuild a side of Amy that is rarely seen,” she said.

“The film will be a powerful and sensitive account of one of the UK’s most loved and missed musical talents, offering a new female interpretation of his life, loves and legacy.”

The 2015 documentary “AMY” about Winehouse earned director Asif Kapadia an Oscar, although at the time the singer’s father, Mitch Winehouse, called it misleading and said the family had distanced itself from the film.