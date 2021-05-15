Amy Adams’ Daughter Aviana Is All Grown Up in Rare Birthday Post

Meet Amy adams‘daughter!

On Saturday, May 16, the six-time Oscar nominee’s husband, artist Darren le gallo, shared rare Instagram photos of their daughter and only child Aviana Olea Le Gallo in honor of her 11th birthday.

“Happy Birthday Aviana !!” he wrote. “I can’t believe my girl is 11yrs old today !!! You are such an incredible human … I’m so very proud of you … Your spirit … Your heart … Your creativity … I adore you #grateful (the last pic is from today-one of her BDay wishes was to go to the Art Gallery that re-opened today in Ireland). “

Earlier this month, Amy began filming Disenchanted, the sequel to Disney’s Enchanted, in Ireland.

In his post, Darren shared a close-up photo of Ariana, who has light eyes like her parents and wavy blonde hair. He also posted pics of the child walking on a pebbly beach and sitting on a bench and sketching inside an art gallery.

Amy and Darren have rarely shared photos of their little girl on social media since the Man of Steel actress gave birth to her in 2010. Aviana made her official public debut in 2017, appearing with her parents at a ceremony unveiling her mom’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.