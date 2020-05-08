AmRest, the restaurant chain that has brands like La Tagliatella, KFC or Bacoa, among others, will foreseeably celebrate its shareholders meeting next June 10 and has recommended to all shareholders the use of the various channels made available to them to delegate representation and vote remotely in the face of the health crisis derived from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this sense, taking into account the current limitations imposed on the free movement of people and those that may remain in force at the time of the meeting, the company has decided to strictly limit access to shareholders who wish to physically participate (or their representatives) and those people who must attend it or whose participation is considered absolutely essential for the development of the meeting.

In the event that face-to-face celebration is impossible, since the current state of alarm has been extended until the day scheduled for the meeting to be held or for any other reason related to the health situation, the meeting, if held, is will do exclusively telematically (That is, without physical assistance from the shareholders or their representatives) .This is stated in the agenda sent by the company this Friday to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

Caring for the health of shareholders

Additionally, in the event that it is impossible to hold the general meeting at the place set due to the health situation or the state of alarm, it may be agreed to replace.

The company has stated that it will continue to closely monitor the evolution of the situation to decide, where appropriate, to adopt those other measures it deems appropriate to safeguard the social interest and health of its shareholders and all its other stakeholders.

.