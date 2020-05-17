AMResorts announced that it will implement in its hotels a quality, safety and hygiene program called “CleanComplete Verification”, focused on providing safety and confidence to its guests.

This program will further raise the high standards that the company’s 58 hotels already have in beach destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean, Costa Rica and Panama. Maximum security and cleanliness will cover all aspects of the hotel’s operations and the care of guests, from arrival to departure.

Gonzalo del Peón, President of AMResorts, explains that “as the world reopens to a new normal and travelers begin to plan their vacations once again, the health and safety of guests will continue to be a priority through these elevated efforts ”.

Seeking traveler safety, each AMResorts property implements Cristal’s Prevention of the Spread of Infection (POSI) protocol and POSI-check which is one of the latest practices available from both Cristal and the industry.

Food will also be cared for to the maximum with the Crystal FoodCheck Certification, which complies with certified and audited food safety practices, based on the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP).

Del Peón notes that “guests should feel confident and well informed knowing that the properties of the AMResorts brands have implemented best practices in this area.”

So they will take care of you

• Arrival procedure. There will be a Hygiene Registration station with established body temperature control protocols upon arrival of guests at the resort, and superior sanitation procedures including the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer for baggage handlers, and cleaning of the Lobby every hour with high-grade disinfectant.

• Cleaning of the rooms: Cristal RoomCheck verification process to comply with cleaning and hygiene at the highest level in each room, with information on sanitation available on tablets, printed communication and TV screens in the room.

• Sanitation of the entire resort: Increased sanitation in all hotel areas, including high human contact areas such as stairways, elevators, public areas and restrooms, as well as sports equipment and spa facilities; the beach chairs and swimming pools will be separated.

• Hygiene of the children’s areas: All Explorer’s Club and Core Zone facilities will be cleaned and disinfected before opening, after closing, and frequently during hours of operation, and body temperature checks will be performed on everyone before entering.

• Safety when eating: All bars and restaurants will implement social distancing measures, while staff will wear masks and use reinforced hygiene techniques.

• The exit: Express check-out service to reduce contact.

