Amplitude presents a new experimentation product for digital optimization

The new Amplitude Experiment product uses customer behavior and product analysis to overcome barriers to conducting A / B testing programs.

Amplitude Digital Disruptor Virtual Summit – Today, Amplitude, the digital optimization system, introduced Amplitude Experiment, the industry’s first experimentation solution driven by customer behavior and product analytics. Amplitude Experiment offers a complete experiment and delivery workflow that integrates customer data step by step, from hypothesis generation to user orientation and results measurement. With this tool, organizations are able to perform A / B Testing of greater impact and configure personalized experiences for each key user segment without having to increase the engineering work.

This press release is about multimedia. See the full news here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210610005440/es/

New Amplitude Experiment product leverages customer behavior and product analytics to eliminate the barriers to scaling A / B testing programs (Graphic: Business Wire)

“All companies need to be digital first, but many of them are now making assumptions about what to build next and wasting time on experiments that are doomed,” says Justin Bauer, Senior Vice President of Product at Amplitude. “Because Experiment is based on customer behavior, companies can move away from low-impact activities and gain strategic insights that can truly accelerate and scale the way they design and deliver digital products and experiences. It is a Totally new chapter for A / B Testing that enables any company (whether it is digital native or in the process of digital transformation) to make more ambitious and intelligent bets that drive higher impact business results, “continues Bauer.

Read more

Digital growth and customer loyalty are impacted by the speed with which organizations can determine and deliver the best customer experience. However, today’s AB testing and feature flagging solutions make large-scale experimentation and rapid learning difficult because they are disconnected from customer behavior. This gap means that analytics are lacking to design effective experiments and outline the next steps to take. This gap is increased by the lack of behavioral data to guide the segments in the experiments and to manage the resolution of the identity of the users. The result is that organizations get stuck with low-value activities that do not drive growth – such as trying small adjustments to color changes or using basic on / off to manage the risk of new feature releases – or wasting resources and time in experiments that are doomed to failure – such as starting from a weak hypothesis or not being able to get to the right segments.

Through Amplitude’s behavior graph and digital optimization system, Amplitude Experiment eliminates these challenges, solving the problems underlying experiment design, targeting, identity resolution, and analytics. Now, with Amplitude Experiment, organizations have a complete learning and growth loop, from insight to action, through testing and delivery, all within a single system.

● Amplitude Analytics identify problems, discover opportunities and evaluate impact.

● Amplitude Recommend matches the appropriate messages, content, and items for each individual user.

● Amplitude Experiment test hypotheses and deliver the best customer experience.

“Our digital expertise is critical to the success of our business – the speed at which we experiment and test new features is essential. Amplitude Experiment is a revolution for Shift.

We are able to design better experiments based on customer behavior and analytics, learn more quickly from them, and change the way we build and deliver experiences to our customers, “says Adam Johnston, Product Manager at Shift.” Amplitude has been a great partner with Shift in product analytics, and we are excited to have been able to strengthen our relationship through the new Experiment product, “concludes Johnston.

Experiment is now available. You can learn more at: amplitude.com/amplitude-experiment and watch a short video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eV4LAKXutqw

About Amplitude

Amplitude is the digital optimization system. Powered by Amplitude’s behavior graph, the digital optimization system allows organizations to see and predict what combination of features and actions translate into Business Outcomes (from retention to Lifetime Value) and intelligently tailor each experience in real time based on in this knowledge. Amplitude supports more than 45,000 digital products, more than 1,000 Enterprise customers and 23 Fortune 100 companies, helping them innovate faster and smarter by answering the strategic question: “How are our digital products impacting our business?” More information at www.amplitude.com.

The statement in the original language is the official and authorized version of the same. This translation is only a means of help and should be compared with the original language text, which is the only version of the text that will be legally valid.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210610005440/en/

Contacts

Kerry Rothery

Clarity PR for Amplitude

press@amplitude.com