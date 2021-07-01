Amper closes a negative semester … at the lowest for the year

Amper closes the first semester at a low of the year

Amper has just held its Shareholders’ Meeting, with new directors, repeating auditor with E&Y and presenting in society, once again, your Strategic plan 2021-2024 whose objective is to bill 700 million euros in 2024, when finished and generate an Ebitda, a gross operating profit of 100 million euros with a cash flow of 60 million euros.

Amper Strategic Plan 2021-2024

With all its projects in the areas of engineering, industrial and technology, which right now are clearly marred by its falls in the market that do not correspond to its good performance as a company as we will now see. But the truth is that expenses are a great drag on the company right now. Almost half of the turnover is carried by the 2,200 workers of the company. Although it has established an adjustment plan with savings of 6 million euros per year.

Amper has just formalized the purchase of 70% of the shares of VDI Channel, through a capital increase in its systems subsidiary, in a two million euro transaction that will allow it to enter new business models. The example is the service of sale or rental of capacity to potential clients with great demand for bandwidth for the transmission of information flow, or product engineering and equipment provision, for private networks in the communications, transportation, energy and security, among others.

Amper has explained that broadband and the growing demand for 5G connectivity, which are “basic pillars of the digital transformation of the economy”, together with the traditional experience in the world of communications and telephone operators, are the main factors that have led Amper to participate mainly in the VDI Channel project.

What’s more, is about to close the purchase of seven companies. For that end requested a line of credit endorsed by the ICO worth 23 million euros to undertake the inorganic growth of the company in its three lines of action.

But despite all this Amper does not raise its head in the market so far this year it has yielded 9% while, in the last three sessions in negative, with a cut of 6.14% has registered the lows of the year.

Amper annual price

But as we say, the sum of contracts is continuous for the company. Through its Energy and Control Technologies (TEC) division, has been awarded a contract with Navantia for the design and manufacture of the main electrical panels of the five frigates of the F-110 series.

Contract, for an amount greater than 4.6 million euros, It includes the engineering, design and construction of the test prototypes on which the crash tests will be carried out. It also includes the development of a ‘Digital Twin’ solution for the digital representation of the main electrical panels that includes this scope.

In its premium technical indicators, those developed by Investment Strategies only the volatility of the value moves positively, measured in terms of the amplitude range. The rest, in negative with the medium and long-term downward trend, the total, slow and fast negative moment and the decreasing business volume in its two aspects, both in the medium and long term.

Amper premium indicators of Investment Strategies

