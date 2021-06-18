Amper and Sacyr Agua channel the water sector towards industry 4.0 relying on THD

The objective of this collaboration agreement between Grupo Amper and Sacyr Agua is to develop a pilot project for remote reading tests of water meters that allows Sacyr to verify the digitalization technology of water consumption in different types of locations, thus entering the Industry 4.0 sector

Currently, the first pilots have been launched in the provinces of Guadalajara and Tenerife, through which it is intended to detect anomalous events with greater precision and improve the efficiency of the service at the level of distribution, consumption and fraud. Examples of these are the real-time report of leaks, maximum and minimum consumption, reverse direction of flow, battery level, loss of connection or coverage, etc.

Thanks to NB-IoT communications it is possible to obtain data from meters found in underground areas and inside buildings, as well as a data report in real time. In addition to being able to analyze consumption and demand forecasts by monitored areas.

With all this, predictive, preventive and, of course, corrective maintenance plans can be made, avoiding water losses and avoiding greater evils with the corresponding inconvenience to end users.

All the data collected from each of the devices is concentrated in the IoT Platform, being geo-referenced and associated with each physical meter number or contract number, so the issuance of billing is periodic and programmable, in addition to eliminating the possibility of misreadings, thus eliminating the human factor. In addition, each user will be able to access their current and historical consumption data. These accesses can be made through web access.

For the installation, it is only required to position the device on the analog meter and by means of an installation APP we proceed to register on the platform, setting the current consumption, thus pairing the analog meter with the registration on the platform. Once installed, its configuration can be changed remotely, starting from a standard of 24 measurements and a transmission of accumulated data every 24 hours. These devices support firmware upgrade remotely.

With this comprehensive solution, innovation is given way, relying on sustainability and digitization, in an environment that to date has remained in an analog ecosystem.