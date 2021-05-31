Amper acquires all of Rubricall and Soax | News | Market

Amper acquires all of Rubricall and Soax.

In compliance with Strategic Plan 2021-2024 the Amper Group has proceeded to grant public deed for the acquisition of all the shares of the following subsidiaries:

– Rubricall: Acquisition of 24.5% of the company’s shares, to date owned by its minority partners, with the Amper Group reaching 100% of it.

– Soax Service Oriented Architecture: Acquisition of 25% of the shares, to date owned by its minority partners, to achieve 100% of the share.

The aforementioned acquisitions have been instrumentalized through the cash delivery of 165,000 euros at the time of signing.

Thus ends the process of acquisition of minority stakes, which began in January of this year, where Amper Sistemas absorbs all the technology companies involved in the merger process, in order to build a single value proposition and technological capacity that allows obtaining synergies operational and commercial as well as optimizing costs, in accordance with the provisions of the Strategic Plan 2021-2024.