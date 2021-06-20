in Euro 2021

Ampadu, from Wales, sent off for a stomp on Bernardeschi

06/20/2021 at 8:17 PM CEST

Ethan Ampadu, Welsh defender, was sent off this Sunday in the match between his team and Italy for a hard stomp to Federico Bernardeschi in minute 51.

Ampadu saw the direct red for a hard blow to Bernardeschi and left his team with ten men, when he was losing 1-0 at the Olympic in Rome for a goal from Matteo Pessina.

Italy and Wales play the first position in group A of the Eurocup, with the “azzurri” who arrived at the event as leaders with six points, two more than the Welsh.

