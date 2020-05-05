MADRID, May 5 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, has numbered eleven the “terrorists” detained this Monday when they approached the coasts of Chuao, Aragua state, due to their relationship with the alleged “invasion” attempt denounced by the Government and from which blames the opposition, Colombia and the United States.

“The United States government is fully and completely involved in this defeated raid,” said Maduro, who has accused Washington of using the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Silvercorp company. for “your operational planning”.

In this sense, he explained, the DEA, through the cartels of “the guajiras” of Colombia and Venezuela, as well as other “criminal gangs”, sought “diversionary actions.”

Maduro has regretted that despite calls in early March for “a major humanitarian agreement” with which to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump has decided to insist on his attacks on Venezuela, with the aim , he pointed out, to divert attention from the health crisis by Covid-19 in the United States.

“I ratify my call for dialogue and the humanitarian agreement, above what we are experiencing. That Colombian and American terrorism is not imposed. That the language of arms is not imposed,” he expressed through a televised message.

The Venezuelan authorities initially reported the arrest of eight people, including two US citizens, in a joint operation between security forces and a group of local fishermen who raised the alarm, as reported by the Mission Truth research group, related to the Government.

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino has confirmed the information of this intervention of civilians in a message on Twitter. “We have said it many times, it is not only the weapons of the Republic and those who legitimately and constitutionally use them in defense of the homeland; but an entire people armed with conscience and patriotism, men and women made MILICIA, with a clear doctrine: BOLIVARIANA! “, Has indicated.

“It was the coastal town that laid its eyes on vigil and gave all the information so that the FANB (Armed Forces), within the framework of Operation ‘#Bolivarian Shield’, would find the location of this second group of mercenaries. When there is determination If we are free, there is no force that can with us, “he added.

Among these first arrests is that of Josnars Adolfo Baduel, alias ‘Simón’, who in a video published by the president of the National Constituent Assembly, Diosdado Cabello, has indicated that these two US citizens “say they work with the security advisory of the President of the United States, Donald Trump “.

Cabello has also revealed on his Twitter account the identity of the last two detainees, two former “deserter” policemen, Rodolfo Rodríguez and Yerferson Fernández.

The president of the National Constituent Assembly has also highlighted the “Bolivarian Fury in action”: “In a developing Civic-Military-Police operation, eight mercenaries were captured, among whom is the head of the terrorist operation Antonio Sequea, already a the order of the authorities. We will win !! “, he explained.

Sequea would be the head of the so-called Operation Gideon, in which both the “terrorists” killed and detained on Sunday and the eight arrested on Monday participated. “Last year he participated in the failed coup d’etat on April 30,” Mission Verdad said in a message published on Twitter accompanied by an image of Sequea together with opposition leader Leopoldo López in Altamira, Caracas.

According to the Government, Operation Gideon intended an armed rebellion with several groups coming together over Caracas to consummate a coup d’etat against President Nicolás Maduro. One of the detainees this Sunday is a Venezuelan who claims to work for the United States Government Drug Control Administration (DEA).