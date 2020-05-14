MADRID, May 14 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has accused the United States on Thursday of breaking “a record of cynicism” for including the Caribbean island in the list of countries that do not cooperate in the fight against terrorism.

“Immoral!”, The Cuban president has written on Twitter in his first reaction to the news. “The United States breaks the record of cynicism and goes from silence to injury by including Cuba on this spurious list,” he added.

Díaz-Canel has criticized the Donald Trump Administration for “accusing the victim nation of not cooperating against terrorism” because “it cannot answer the truth without accusing itself.”

Cuba had already reacted through the mouth of its Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez, who has made Washington ugly to charge Havana when it does not condemn the “terrorist attack” against the Cuban Embassy in the United States, which was shot on April 30 in an event still to be clarified.

For his part, the director general for the United States of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Fernández de Cossío, highlighted the “long history of acts of terrorism” attributed to the US power in the attack against Cubana de Aviación flight 455, with 70 dead, which would be the work of former CIA agent Luis Posada Carriles.

The State Department released on Wednesday the list of countries that in 2019 did not cooperate with the United States’ “anti-terrorism efforts”, which includes Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea, Syria and Iran.

Cuba returned to this ‘black list’ four years later, since in 2015 it was excluded from it, coinciding with the historic dialogue between the two countries to normalize bilateral relations.

The portfolio headed by Mike Pompeo justified the reincorporation of Cuba for its refusal to hand over to Colombia the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN) who have remained there since the break in 2019 of the peace dialogue that began two years earlier in Havana and for sheltering “numerous fugitives from American Justice”.