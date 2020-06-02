Venezuela denounces the US “criminal obsession” and insists that its sanctions are a crime against “humanity”

MADRID, Jun 2 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The United States announced on Tuesday sanctions against four shipping companies that own as many oil tankers for facilitating the government of Nicolás Maduro the “theft” of Venezuelan crude, in a new measure of pressure against the ‘Chavista’ leader.

The Treasury Department has indicated in a statement to the Greek companies Seacomber and the Bahamian Seahero, as well as Afranav Maritime and Adamant Maritime, of the Marshall Islands, for the shipment of oil tankers to Venezuela in February and April of this year.

The Secretary of State of the United States, Mike Pompeo, has reproached these four companies on Twitter “for their role in facilitating the theft of Venezuelan oil by the Maduro regime.” “These sanctions further isolate the Maduro regime and are yet another step towards achieving freedom and prosperity for the people of Venezuela,” he said.

For his part, Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin has assured that the Venezuelan Government uses companies like these “to continue taking advantage of Venezuela’s natural resources” for the benefit of a regime that it considers “corrupt.” This type of abuse, he added, “contributes to the suffering of the Venezuelan people.”

The Donald Trump Administration has previously directed its sanctions against the oil industry, once the main engine of Venezuelan development, and has criticized any business in this sector, even warning of possible side effects against European companies.

“CRIMINAL OBSESSION”

“The first thing the secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, does in the morning is announce another attack on Venezuela,” Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza has reacted on Twitter.

The foreign minister has accused the United States of having a “criminal obsession” with Venezuela. “He wants Venezuelans to run out of gasoline, so that the state cannot sell oil to import medicines, treatments, food and supplies to produce,” he said.

The head of Venezuelan diplomacy has insisted that all this would constitute a crime of “humanity”, as Venezuela has denounced before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Arreaza has also taken the opportunity to launch a message in the American key amid protests and riots over the death of African-American Geroge Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis. “It is not by attacking Venezuela with lies that its fascist and racist elite will succeed in putting out the flames that are burning in front of the White House,” he said.

OUT OF GAS

The latest sanctions coincide with a new fuel supply crisis in Venezuela, which is home to the largest oil fields in the world but an outdated industry and the US blockade prevent it from properly exploiting them.

To remedy the lack of gasoline and diesel, Maduro has asked for help from an old ally, Iran, who in recent weeks has sent planes and ships loaded with oil and oil products to obtain fuel.

Maduro already warned that Iranian gasoline was not free and over the weekend announced the launch of a distribution plan that involves charging it at the international price, which has generated protests and long queues.