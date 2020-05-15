BRUSSELS, May 15 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The European Union has announced this Friday the celebration on May 26 of an International Donors Conference to raise funds to support Venezuelan refugees and migrants displaced to other countries in the region, especially Colombia, Peru and Ecuador.

“The conference will support neighboring countries that are receiving unprecedented levels of refugees – about 5.5 million people. The crisis has been further exacerbated by the coronavirus, so this event comes very soon” , declared the High Representative for Foreign Policy of the EU, Josep Borrell, when announcing the call at a press conference in Brussels.

The appointment will be telematic due to the confinement measures imposed by the coronavirus but it will be Madrid and the Community Executive who will coordinate their organization, with the support of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) .

The objective of the conference is to “sensitize” the international community to the “unprecedented” crisis that is taking place in Venezuela and to mobilize resources to assist the displaced population, in addition to supporting neighboring countries that have hosted the refugees.

Furthermore, the European Union urgently sees action in the face of the serious deterioration of the humanitarian situation due to the coronavirus and also encourages key actors to assume a “greater and more coordinated” commitment.

“The neighboring countries have shown their great solidarity by welcoming many Venezuelans and their effort and solidarity should serve as an example for all,” stressed the head of European diplomacy, who underlined the bloc’s commitment and determination to help them at this time. “critical”.

“A LITTLE FUNDED CAUSE”

The conference was unveiled after a meeting of EU foreign ministers by videoconference, in which the Spanish head, Arancha González Laya, who also asked to act “without delay” because the international community “cannot remain, has also participated oblivious to the drama of the Venezuelan exodus. “

As the Spanish minister has indicated at a press conference, the situation of Venezuelan refugees is “underfunded” and it is urgent to address their case, which is aggravated by the coronavirus crisis. “That is why Spain wants to lead an effort of international solidarity, seeking to provide solutions and mobilize financing that is up to the occasion,” said González Laya.

On May 26, the participation of more than 40 countries, United Nations agencies, International Financial Institutions and representatives of national and international civil society is expected.

CONTACT GROUP

Furthermore, the High Representative has shown his support for France after it denounced obstacles to the “normal functioning” of its Embassy in Caracas, with gas and electricity cuts. Paris decided to summon the Venezuelan ambassador to show his protest for this episode.

And on the country’s political crisis, Borrell has advocated, before the EU’s foreign ministers, to relaunch the Contact Group to favor a dialogue solution, something that Spain supports. In González Laya’s opinion, it is important to promote the efforts of a political process in Venezuela in which “the two parties” concur and that has the “Venezuelan competition to be able to advance.” “In any case, we will seek to promote it,” reiterated the Spanish minister.

On the situation of the ‘president in charge’, Juan Guaidó, after the alleged failed invasion attempt to evict Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from power, the minister has been very succinct, ensuring that the position of the EU and Spain remains the same .