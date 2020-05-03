MADRID, May 3 (EUROPA PRESS) –

At least six armed individuals have died in a confrontation with the Venezuelan security forces in what the Government of Caracas describes as an attempt of “maritime invasion” by “terrorists” from Colombia who intended to generate instability and ultimately provoke an coup.

The Interior Minister of Venezuela, Néstor Luis Reverol, has reported these six deceased, among whom would be Captain Robert Colina, ‘Pantera’, “related to different plans to destabilize the Venezuelan right.”

In addition, two mercenaries were arrested, ten rifles and two Afag machine guns were seized, which were stolen from the Federal Legislative Palace in April 2019, according to Reverol.

The Venezuelan newspaper ‘Últimas Noticias’, considered akin to the Government, has reported in its digital edition, citing military sources, that eight are deceased.

Venezuelan forces neutralized the raid through an action called Operation Black First, reports ‘Últimas Noticas’, which ensures that the group also owned six trucks, a boat with two outboard engines and ammunition of different caliber.

MARITIME INVASION

“In the early hours of today, May 3, 2020, a group of terrorist mercenaries from Colombia tried to carry out an invasion by sea,” Reverol said, appearing on public television.

This attack was “for the purpose of committing terrorist acts in the country, assassinations of leaders of the Revolutionary Government, increasing the spiral of violence, generating chaos in the population and thereby leading to a new attempted coup.”

“These terrorists tried to enter with speedboats along the coasts of the state of Guaira, but thanks to the timely, effective action of our Bolivarian National Armed Forces and the Special Police Action Forces of the Bolivarian National Police, some were killed and others arrested” , explained Reverol.

Assault rifles have been seized in the operation and it remains active. “Other arrests are not ruled out, since a detailed search is being carried out by land, sea and air,” said the minister.

“It seems that the imperial frustrated trials to overthrow the legitimately constituted government led by President Nicolás Maduro have led them to formulate excessive actions that will undoubtedly deserve the forceful rejection of our people and the international community,” he said.

“We remain on constant alert and resistance to any threat against our homeland and we will respond forcefully against these terrorist groups that attempt against our peace, which is and will be our main victory.