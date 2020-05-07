A political adviser to Guaidó confirms the existence of the contract but says that finally there was no green light

MADRID, May 7 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, has announced that he will denounce the United States at the International Criminal Court (ICC) and before the United Nations Security Council for his alleged involvement in ‘Operation Gideon’ to launch a military intervention with which overthrow the government.

“We are going to the International Criminal Court, we are going to the UN Security Council. I have given direct instructions to the chancellor, Jorge Arreaza, and the ambassador to the United Nations, Samuel Moncada, to prepare a forceful complaint (… ) so that it adds the legal force of international protection for Venezuela, “he said Wednesday in a virtual meeting with the press from the Foreign Ministry, collected by VTV.

In the case of the actions before the CFI, Maduro explained that Venezuela will provide the alleged evidence of the participation of the United States in ‘Operation Gideon’ to incorporate them into the complaint that Caracas filed against Washington last February for “coercive measures illegal unilaterally adopted by the United States Government at least since 2014 “against the Caribbean nation, in what it considers a crime against humanity.

According to the Maduro government’s version, “a group of mercenaries and terrorists” trained in Colombia with the support of the United States tried to enter Venezuela on the coast of Macuto, in the state of La Guaira, on Sunday, but they found the resistance of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB). At least eight died and about twenty, including two Americans, have been detained.

The Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office maintains that the naval incursion is part of ‘Operation Gideon’, which would be a new attempt by opposition leader Juan Guaidó to overthrow Maduro by military means. The Bolivarian leader says he has evidence that Guaidó signed a $ 212 million contract with the US company Silvercorp to plan and launch “Operation Gideon.”

Silvercorp director ex-green beret Jordan Goudreau has confirmed this and maintains the plan is ongoing. In the last hours, J.J. Rendón, Guaidó’s political adviser, has confirmed in separate interviews with the ‘Washington Post’ and CNN the existence of the contract, although he said that he and Voluntad Popular member Sergio Vergara signed it, not Guaidó. The objective was to “capture or eliminate” Maduro to establish Guaidó in power, but “Operation Gideon” did not finally receive the green light, he said.

Both have also confirmed the amounts. Goudreau says he was given a first payment of $ 50,000 but that the rest of the $ 212 million is still pending collection. Rendón has said that he made that first payment to cover “expenses” and that later the US contractor demanded an advance of $ 1.5 million, so they became suspicious and decided not to go ahead. “We all had red flags and the president was not comfortable with this,” he said.

Maduro also advanced on Wednesday that Venezuela will request the United States to extradite Goudreau, “who has confessed to his crimes.” In addition, he reported on the launch of the so-called ‘Operation Black First’, to arrest members of ‘Operation Gideon’ who would continue on Venezuelan soil.

GUAIDÓ, DUQUE AND TRUMP

Guaidó has denied any involvement in the events in La Guaira and, on the contrary, has accused Maduro of fabricating a “pot” (assembly) to divert attention from Venezuela’s internal problems. The main Venezuelan opposition parties – Voluntad Popular, Primero Justicia, Acción Democrática, Un Nuevo Tiempo, Causa R, Encuentro Ciudadano, Proyecto Venezuela, Copei and MPV – have backed him in a statement.

“The democratic forces do not promote or finance guerrillas, outbreaks of violence or paramilitary groups. This is only dealt with by the regime,” they have said, arguing that “through censorship and communicational hegemony they always seek to impose false matrices that justify the persecution. of the democratic forces “, recalling in this regard that” it has created hundreds of false files to imprison political leaders and officers of the Armed Forces who are committed to the conquest of democracy. “

On the contrary, they have urged “all of society, civil and military, to fight for democratic change.” “In order to achieve this objective, it should not be necessary to sacrifice more lives. Venezuela does not want more violence,” they have defended and vindicated the already known ‘road map’: “a political solution that includes all sectors of the country with the aim of establish a national emergency government to deal with the crisis “and” recover popular sovereignty so that Venezuelans freely, through the vote, decide “.

Colombia and the United States have also disassociated themselves from ‘Operation Gideon’. The Colombian Foreign Ministry has attributed it to another attempt to “divert attention from the real problems that the people of Venezuela are experiencing, through the customary strategy of that illegitimate regime of seeking external debates and distractors in times of internal crisis.” “If we had been involved, everything would have been different,” said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Maduro has not only pointed to Colombia and the United States, but has directly accused their presidents. Thus, he has blamed Iván Duque for sponsoring “the articulation process of the terrorist camps on Colombian soil.” “I know and I am aware that Trump is informed about Venezuela. He receives reports daily in the morning and at the end of the day,” he said of the New York magnate.

In addition, he has considered that Guaidó should be detained, although at the same time he has clarified: “That does not depend on my response, it depends on the organs of justice in Venezuela. It will be the Prosecutor’s Office and the courts that determine if he should be captured or not.” Attorney General Tarek William Saab has already called the opposition leader a “mastermind” who is the subject of other investigations ranging from attempted assassination to corruption.

Despite this, he has reiterated his call to the majority opposition led by Guaidó to join the dialogue that has been taking place since last September with minority parties of the Venezuelan opposition. “Is this the path you want, of mercenaries, of invasion, of combat, of the dead?” He asked on Wednesday. “What Venezuela wants is peace … We, with our own capacities, our own methods, must solve our problems,” he said.