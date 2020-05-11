MADRID, May 11 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The commander of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) of Venezuela, Remigio Ceballos, has reported this Sunday the arrest of eight other people allegedly involved in ‘Operation Gideon’, the attempted coup invasion denounced by Caracas and disrupted last 3 of May.

“People of Venezuela, the homeland is growing, its Armed Force continues to guarantee the security of the nation, we have captured eight mercenary terrorists today at this time,” Ceballos wrote on his Twitter account this Sunday night.

Among these eight new detainees, the Government points out, a nephew of the former member of the Venezuelan Army, General Clíver Alcalá Cordones, who last March confessed, from Colombia, to being behind a “surgical operation” against the president, Nicolás Maduro .

With this new arrests, so far 28 people – including two Americans – have been arrested and eight others have died.

Hours earlier, the Venezuelan Interior Minister, Néstor Reverol, reported that three individuals had been arrested in the state of Aragua, in the north of the country, identified as First Lieutenant Jairo Betemy, Army Second Sergeant Franco Jonathan and First sergeant of the Bolivarian National Guard Evan Rincón.

‘OPERATION GEDEÓN’

Up to eight Venezuelan ex-military personnel and mercenaries died in the attempted invasion on the beaches of Macuto on May 3. The mercenaries were reportedly trained in Colombia with the support of the United States. Detainees have been charged with terrorism, conspiracy and arms trafficking.

The Venezuelan government has shown part of a contract signed by opposition leader Juan Guaidó with the Silvercorp company led by former US green beret Jordan Goudreao to depose President Nicolás Maduro by force.

Goudreau has confirmed the existence of the contract for $ 212 million and that it was signed on October 16. But he would only have received $ 50,000 through political consultant Juan José Rendón, who has also recognized his signature.

Guaidó, for his part, has accused the president of being responsible and has assured that he himself “knew about the operation, infiltrated them and waited for them to massacre them.”