The opposition has warned of a move to increase the repression and denounces an “extrajudicial execution” of Army officers

At least eight “terrorists” have died and two more have been detained – including a suspected Venezuelan citizen who has worked for the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) – during an attempt to “maritime invasion” of Venezuelan territory from Colombia, as denounced by the president of the National Constituent Assembly, Diosdado Cabello. Eight “terrorists” have died in the raid.

“One of the detainees claimed to be a DEA official. He participated in DEA operations in America. He is Venezuelan, said by himself,” Cabello explained. “We say it clearly, behind this is the United States, the Colombian oligarchy and drug trafficking. It is sad that those who call themselves Venezuelans are financed by drug trafficking and drug money,” he stressed.

Cabello noted that some of the mercenaries were captured in uniforms and even helmets with the United States flag. “Sure of a gringuism fanatic who feels marine,” he stressed.

The ‘Chavista’ leader has also advanced that among the documents seized from the attackers “there is a Peruvian document”, in addition to large-caliber weapons, satellite phones and vehicles prepared to mount machine guns.

Among the deceased would be Robert Colina Ibarra, alias ‘Pantera’, captain of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), who would be one of the leaders of the raid on the beaches of Macuto, Vargas state, in western Venezuela.

Colina had been in Colombia since April last year under the orders of Major General Clíver Alcalá Cordones, who scheduled a “surgical operation” against the Maduro government, in his own words. Said operation was scheduled to be carried out between March 23 and 25.

For this operation, three attack groups were trained in Colombia, one of which was led by Colina. Part of the civilians and military who attempted to take over the Generalissimo Francisco de Miranda Air Base on April 30, 2019 participate in the plan.

Cabello has noted that he is not surprised by the relationship with internal opposition political groups and has mentioned the relationship between the raid and Cliver Alcalá.

“We are in a developing process. Surely there will be internal actions by those who are appointed by these groups and whoever has any doubts about the support of the Colombian government in this action. Ask yourself, how is it that Mr. Cliver Alcalá announced from Colombia that he was preparing to attack Venezuela? “, he has indicated.

“#VenezuelaInexpugnable speedboats, mercenaries, large-caliber weapons, vehicles with machine guns installed, drug trafficking supporting an operation: scene to assassinate a People who only asks for Peace, they underestimated us again, they have not been able and will not be able to. We will Win!” Subsequently published Cabello on his Twitter account.

For his part, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López has expressed the Army’s “categorical rejection” of these “acts of irrational violence” in an appearance backed by numerous soldiers from Fort Tiuna in Caracas.

“All the units of the national territory remain on alert,” Padrino López has warned, while reiterating “absolute loyalty” to President Nicolás Maduro.

The minister has also revealed that divers from the Bolivarian Navy are conducting in-depth search efforts to locate material and weapons that fell into the sea after the boat in which they were moving capsized.

MARITIME INVASION

“In the early hours of today, May 3, 2020, a group of terrorist mercenaries from Colombia tried to carry out an invasion by sea,” said Venezuela’s interior minister, Néstor Luis Reverol, appearing on public television.

This attack was “for the purpose of committing terrorist acts in the country, assassinations of leaders of the Revolutionary Government, increasing the spiral of violence, generating chaos in the population and thereby leading to a new attempted coup.”

In addition, two mercenaries were arrested, ten rifles and two Afag machine guns were seized, which were stolen from the Federal Legislative Palace in April 2019, according to Reverol.

“These terrorists tried to enter with speedboats along the coasts of the state of Guaira, but thanks to the timely, effective action of our Bolivarian National Armed Forces and the Special Police Action Forces of the Bolivarian National Police, some were killed and others arrested” , explained Reverol.

Assault rifles have been seized in the operation and it remains active. “Other arrests are not ruled out, since a detailed search is being carried out by land, sea and air,” said the minister.

“It seems that the imperial frustrated trials to overthrow the legitimately constituted government led by President Nicolás Maduro have led them to formulate excessive actions that will undoubtedly deserve the forceful rejection of our people and the international community,” he said.

“We remain on constant alert and resistance to any threat against our homeland and we will respond forcefully against these terrorist groups that attempt against our peace, which is and will be our main victory.

THE OPPOSITION DENOUNCES THE EXTRAJUDICIAL EXECUTION OF OFFICERS

In the first reaction from the opposition, Iván Simonovis, special commissioner for Security and Intelligence of the interim government of Venezuela led by the self-proclaimed “president in charge”, Juan Guaidó, has denounced that the Government “manufactures another pot with what they report in Vargas for deepen persecution and repression against the interim government and any Venezuelan who opposes the dictatorship. “

In addition, he denounces in a series of messages published on Twitter the “alleged extrajudicial execution” of Army officers, “true patriots who worked to restore the judicial order and their corpses are used for this false positive.” “Whatever it is, there are Venezuelans dead,” he warned.

Also the ex-minister of Defense and ex-general Fernando Ochoa Antich has pointed out that “the supposed invasion (…) does not resist a minimum military analysis, a certain seriousness.” “No one can think of invading, precisely, the most populous place and guarded by the repressive forces of the regime, much less with such a precarious number of men and means,” he said in statements to the newspaper ‘El Nacional’.

“The evidence (…) is not convincing. Two hypotheses arise: the first, a grotesque diversionary maneuver without the events having occurred; the second, a diversionary maneuver created by the counterintelligence organizations, with the participation of agents of those organizations to represent that absurd military action, “he added.

COLOMBIA REJECTS THE ACCUSATIONS

The Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released a statement this Sunday rejecting the accusations of the Government of Nicolás Maduro and, like the Venezuelan opposition, has assured that these statements constitute an attempt “to divert attention from the real problems that the people are experiencing from Venezuela”.

“This is an unfounded accusation, which attempts to commit the Government of Colombia in a speculative plot,” explains the statement, which also concludes by appealing to the international community to “be aware” of “repeated attempts” by Maduro to compromise the country “in false versions of alleged acts of force”.