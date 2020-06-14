MADRID, Jun 13 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Colombian businessman Alex Nain Saab Moran, indicated by the United States justice to be one of the front men of the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, has been detained in the African archipelago of Cape Verde, according to sources familiar with the operation in the newspaper ‘El Weather’.

The arrest, the exact date of which has not been specified, occurred after his plane, which was private but with Venezuelan identification, was apprehended as soon as it landed to refuel while covering a route from Russia to Iran, according to the information shuffled ‘El Time ‘, corroborated according to the medium by the environment of the entrepreneur.

Saab’s arrest has been confirmed by the United States Department of Justice. A Department spokeswoman, Nicole Navas, explained that Washington has been informed of the arrest by the authorities of the African country. Navas has pointed out that the arrest is due to an Interpol Red Circular against Saab for money laundering that was kept under reserve.

The detainee is a Colombian financial agent whom the United States accuses of being one of Maduro’s most powerful men. Last May it was revealed that Saab had been appointed by the Venezuelan president to promote an agreement to exchange gold for fuel additives with Iran.

Saab helped negotiate the Iran agreement with Venezuelan Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami, sources close to other previous orders from the businessman, such as the strengthening of Venezuela’s relationship with Turkey, reported to Bloomberg at the time. $ 900 million in gold in 2018.

At that time, the US authorities feared that some of the gold would end up in Iran, thus breaching the sanctions regime.

Just three days ago, the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office confiscated assets worth $ 10 million from Saab, after accusing him of making fictitious exports and imports through various companies, including the textile company Shatex, to launder millions of dollars in assets.

“The most concerned about this capture are Maduro and his entourage,” said a source in Washington quoted by the Colombian newspaper ‘El Tiempo’. “Saab is so important in the corrupt Venezuelan network, that its government is already aware of what happened in Cape Verde and they are pulling strings,” he added.