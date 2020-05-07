MADRID, May 7 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced this Wednesday his intention to nominate James Broward Story as ambassador of the North American country to Venezuela.

Specifically, Story, originally from South Carolina and currently serving as interim charge d’affaires in the Venezuelan Affairs Unit – based at the United States Embassy in Colombia -, would be named “extraordinary ambassador and plenipotentiary, “according to a statement released by the White House. Story has already held various positions at U.S. embassies and consulates in Brazil, Mozambique, and Mexico.

For his part, the president of the National Constituent Assembly (ANC) and vice president of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, has urged Trump to communicate the appointment of Story to the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.

“Send him the letter to Nicolás, well. It’s easy,” Cabello said during his television program. “It will also be that since they have a Narnia president, they will have a Narnia ambassador, dispatching from Colombia,” he added, referring to the self-proclaimed Venezuelan “president in charge”, Juan Guaidó.

Currently, the United States does not have diplomatic personnel in Venezuela, but it does have a special envoy for the Caribbean nation, Elliott Abrams. The US State Department ordered its “non-essential” diplomatic personnel to leave Venezuela after Guaidó declared himself “president in charge.”

In March 2019, Maduro announced the expulsion of U.S. diplomats who were still in Venezuela by concluding talks between the two countries to explore the creation of interest offices in Caracas and Washington while embassies remain closed.

Maduro ordered to break relations with the United States after the Donald Trump government recognized the opposition leader as interim president of Venezuela in response to the Bolivarian leader’s decision to start a second term that hardly has international recognition. Since then, the relationship between the two countries has been tense.

Trump’s announcement comes after Maduro has denounced that “a group of mercenaries and terrorists” tried to enter Venezuela along the coasts of La Guaira, meeting with the opposition of the Venezuelan troops. At least eight died and thirteen have been detained, including two Americans.

Maduro’s administration has linked Washington to the incident, an allegedly failed plan to topple the government. US authorities, such as Trump, have denied their involvement and are trying to clarify the detention of US citizens.