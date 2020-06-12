MADRID, Jun 12 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Uruguay’s Foreign Minister, Ernesto Talvi, has agreed with the president, Luis Lacalle Pou, on his exit from the portfolio and has now assured that Venezuela “is not a democracy.”

The departure of Talvi, who has held the position just over 100 days, comes after the controversy that arose after he refused to call Venezuela “dictatorship”, considering that, by virtue of his position, he had to use “respectful language” . Talvi’s comment generated internal tensions in the Uruguayan government, which confirmed his position that in the Caribbean nation “there is no democracy.”

Lacalle Pou promised during the electoral campaign that he would change the foreign policy of the previous Broad Front administrations, anticipating, among other things, the recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaidó as “president in charge” of Venezuela.

In this context, in a press conference collected by the local newspaper ‘El País’, Talvi has specified that there is still no date for his departure from the Foreign Ministry. “We have not set deadlines,” he said, while specifying that what he wants is “to reach another role within the coalition” of the Uruguayan government.

Regarding Venezuela, he added that in the Latin American country “Human Rights are systematically violated.” He also pointed out that it was agreed “to avoid using the terms that had been used in the campaign or even before entering politics because we felt that there was an opportunity to open a door to contribute to a dialogue that would allow a democratic solution in Venezuela “

“Do you want to know what the President told me when we talked about this? ‘Ernesto, you and I think the same about the Venezuelan regime. I can say certain things, you can’t. Do whatever it takes to do your job.'” added Talvi.

Lacalle Pou, meanwhile, has said he met Talvi on Tuesday, a meeting that was “warm.” “We agreed that we are going to push the car (…) I always understood that he is a person who can contribute to the country and I still believe the same,” he asserted.

In this sense, he stressed the importance of understanding that each person has “personal affairs”, although he indicated that “in times of difficulty if there is no cohesion, it is very difficult to carry things forward”, according to information from the newspaper ‘Subrayado’ .

“He is the chancellor of the Republic, he has done a great job in this time and he will continue doing it,” he ventured before stressing that it is not for him to “personally evaluate his decisions” unless they are political.

“We are going to discuss everything. I know that personal issues in politics are left behind the character, I do not like it because public servants are public servants,” he said in relation to the personal opinions of each one.

The president thus hopes that Talvi will remain “on the front lines of battle for the country to do well.” “If the government is doing well, the country is doing well and that is the commitment we have made: the two of us bilaterally in private, in public and each of us with the rest of the Uruguayans,” he said.