MADRID, May 22 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The United States has sanctioned this Friday the head of the Army and the Nicaraguan Minister of Finance, Julio César Avilés and Iván Adolfo Acosta, respectively, for their support of Daniel Ortega’s “corrupt regime”.

“Continuing human rights violations, blatant corruption and widespread violence against the Nicaraguan people are unacceptable,” said Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin, who has warned that “the United States will continue to attack those who support the Ortega’s regime and perpetuate the repression of the Nicaraguan people. “

He has reproached Avilés that, as head of the Army, “he refused to order the disarmament and dismantling of paramilitary or parapolice groups during and after the protests that began on April 18, 2018.”

These protests began with a controversial social security reform, escalated to demand the “democratization” of Nicaragua, and left more than 300 dead, 2,000 wounded, hundreds of political prisoners and more than 100,000 refugees.

“The Armed Forces provided weapons to the parapolice groups that carried out acts of violence against the Nicaraguan people, which resulted in 300 deaths, significant acts of violence and human rights abuses against the people associated with the protests,” he criticized. the treasure.

In Acosta’s case, he has been sanctioned for his dealings to provide “significant financial support to the Ortega regime.” “In addition, he personally threatened banks not to participate in the strike organized by the opposition in March 2019, the purpose of which was to press for the release of political prisoners,” he said.

The United States has already sanctioned several high-ranking officials of the Government of Nicaragua, including Ortega himself, his wife and vice president, Rosario Murillo, and two of his six children, for violations of Human Rights.

The sanctions imposed this Friday imply that all the assets of Avilés and Acosta under US jurisdiction are blocked and the prohibition for US citizens and companies to do business with them.

For the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, these measures “promote the policy of the United States of holding those individuals and entities who are key facilitators of the bad Ortega Government responsible and who commit serious human rights abuses.”

Thus, Washington intends to confront those who seek to “silence pro-democratic voices in Nicaragua,” according to a statement clarifying that the individuals in question have been designated for their support for the “repression and dismantling of democratic institutions by part of the Ortega regime. “

Pompeo has also accused the Nicaraguan Finance Minister of “coordinating the finances of the regime to prioritize repression and avoid democratic reforms and accountability for human rights violations.”

For his part, he has accused Avilés of committing “crimes against the Nicaraguan people, including attacks against protesters during the mobilizations that began in April 2018.”

“The United States will continue to pressure the Ortega regime until it stops repressing the Nicaraguan people, respects Human Rights and fundamental freedoms and allows the conditions for free and fair elections and the restoration of democracy in Nicaragua,” he said.