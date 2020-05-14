MADRID, May 14 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Government of Cuba has denounced this Wednesday “the long history of acts of terrorism committed by the United States” against the island, hours after Washington decided to include the small Caribbean territory in a list of countries that supposedly do not cooperate against terrorism.

The director general for the United States of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Fernández de Cossío, has pointed out that in this long tradition of attacks, he has the “complicity” of Washington with “individuals and organizations” that attacked the island, including from the former CIA agent Luis Posada Carriles, mastermind of the attack on Flight 455 of Cubana de Aviación in 1976, in which more than 70 people died.

After Cuba denounced “the complicit silence” that the US authorities were maintaining regarding the attack committed on April 30 against its Embassy in Washington, the United States Department of State decided to include the Caribbean country in a list of nations that ” they do not fully cooperate “against terrorism.

For his part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez, also criticized the inclusion of the island on this “spurious” island on Wednesday, as the White House Government seems to forget, he said, the “bloody history of terrorism against Cuban delegations in the United States and against their officials. “

“Eleven martyrs have the Cuban foreign service, violently killed by terrorist groups,” Rodríguez recalled on his Twitter account.

It was the first time in four years that the United States included Cuba in this type of list, in which it came to be for 33 years, which also includes other countries such as Venezuela, Iran, Syria and North Korea.

The State Department has justified the incorporation of Cuba in which it has refused to extradite to Colombia the members of the National Liberation Army (ELN) who participated in the peace talks held between 2017 and 2019 in Havana.

Two weeks ago, Cuba denounced that at dawn an “unidentified individual” fired shots at the Cuban Embassy in the United States. Shortly afterwards, an individual, whose identity the Cuban Government does not have information, was arrested by local authorities at the scene and was taken into custody.

The Government of Cuba, which blamed the attack on the growing “hostile rhetoric” of the Administration of US President Donald Trump towards the island, asked the authorities in Washington to be aware of the investigations, as well as to know the identity and the author’s motivations.