MADRID, May 15 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Brazilian Health Minister Nelson Teich announced his resignation on Friday, without even serving a month in office, after chaining several disagreements with the president, Jair Bolsonaro, on account of the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Teich took office on April 17 to replace Luiz Henrique Mandetta, who had already resigned precisely because of his discrepancies with Bolsonaro, critical of measures such as confinement adopted in various states of the country. In a statement, the Ministry confirmed its departure on Friday, according to G1.

Like Mandetta, Teich has also disagreed with the president over measures of social isolation. Furthermore, the outgoing minister did not share Bolsonaro’s thesis on the use of chloroquine to treat patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, or the expansion of essential activities.

Teich has appeared at a press conference, but has not clarified the reasons for his departure. “Life is made of decisions and I have decided to leave,” he said, in a short speech without questions in which he said that he had accepted the position because he thought that this way “he could help Brazil and help people.”

Bolsonaro is thanked for the “opportunity”, whom he has avoided criticizing. “It has been something very important to me,” he said, noting that he leaves his successor with a plan to fight the coronavirus ready on the table.

ELEVEN CHANGES IN THE ERA BOLSONARO

With his departure, there are eleven ministerial changes since the current government began. Teich’s resignation would have caught Bolsonaro’s environment by surprise when the former minister went to the president’s office, according to sources consulted by G1 and who attribute this decision to “not being able to withstand the pressure” associated with the position.

Teich’s predecessor in the Ministry has been among the first to react to the resignation, with a message on his social networks. “Let us pray. Strength (Unified Health System) SUS. Science. Patience. Faith!” Mandetta has written without directly referring to the latest news.

Brazil is already the sixth most affected country worldwide, with more than 208,000 confirmed infections and almost 14,200 deaths, according to the latest accounts released this Friday.