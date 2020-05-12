MADRID, May 12 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Police and protesters clashed on Monday night (local time) in the context of a protest held in Cochabamba, in central Bolivia, against the decision of the Government of Jeanine Áñez to extend the declared quarantine to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The protests began in the morning with rallies to block the main accesses. “We cannot continue like this, we need to go out to work,” a protester told Bolivisión.

Police deployed to monitor the protests and intervened at night to disperse protesters, leading to clashes in which officers were attacked with stones and other blunt objects, to which they responded with rubber bullets and tear gas, according to Bolivian newspaper ‘La Razón’ reports.

Pre-existing tensions due to the post-electoral crisis have been exacerbated with the arrival of the coronavirus. Cochabamba is one of the hot spots of the political panel as the main fief of supporters of former President Evo Morales.

Morales has accused via Twitter the “de facto” government of Jeanine Áñez of dragging the Armed Forces “into its worst crisis since 1982,” when the military regime fell. “In addition to using them to suppress and demonstrate all their power in the streets, now corruption cases multiply, denting the dignity of that institution, “he criticized.

The indigenous leader has denounced the presence of “tanks in the streets, military in the neighborhoods and warplanes in our skies, exposing the soldiers to the virus without any consideration, all in an effort to intimidate the people.”

In his opinion, these scenes are “a reminder of how the coup d’état began six months ago”, alluding to his resignation due to the “irregularities” detected in the presidential elections of which he declared himself the winner and Áñez’s proclamation as its successor. “Bolivia has always defeated dictatorships”, he has riveted.

Bolivia began a national quarantine on March 22 that has been strictly in force until May 10. On Monday, the Andean nation went into a “dynamic quarantine” that works by territory depending on the level of incidence of the coronavirus in each place. The country already has 2,831 confirmed cases and 122 deaths from coronavirus.