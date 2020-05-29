MADRID, May 29 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Minister of Productive Development and Plural Economy of Bolivia, Óscar Ortiz, announced this Thursday that the Government has approved a “dynamic” and “conditioned” national quarantine, which aims to resume some activities from June, within the framework of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The ministerial cabinet has approved several decrees today, especially the one that regulates the June quarantine, a dynamic and conditioned national quarantine, in which a series of activities that were not yet operating will be allowed to restart,” Ortiz said.

Thus, he explained that the Government has established a new time range to circulate, between 05:00 and 18:00, but each department and municipality must be in charge of regulating the hours of the sectors that restart their activities. Public and private activities will be restarted continuously and the staggered entry and exit to the work centers is sought.

In this sense, it has indicated that the exits to the exterior according to the last number of the national identity document are no longer valid and it will be possible to circulate at the aforementioned time. A green light has also been given to the departure of people on foot or by bicycle, a maximum of five blocks from their home on weekends between 06:00 and 14:00.

The new quarantine offers the possibility of officiating religious ceremonies with a capacity of 30 percent of the capacity of the place of worship in question, according to the local newspaper ‘La Razón’.

On the other hand, face-to-face classes, public events and international flights remain, in addition to the closure of borders, in force except for Bolivians who want to return to Bolivia.

Likewise, it has reported that higher levels of decision have been established in the departmental and municipal governments so that from their Emergency Operations Centers they define the way in which the sectors in their jurisdiction can proceed.

Finally, Ortiz has also transferred that various additional decrees have been approved. They highlight the one that authorizes the deferral of payments in tax matters, credits and payment to pension fund administrators, the Bolivian news agency ABI has reported.

So far, Bolivian health authorities have registered more than 8,300 cases of coronavirus in the Andean country, including almost 300 deaths.