MADRID, May 6 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Jaime Guaracas, one of the founders of the defunct Colombian FARC guerrilla, died Tuesday night in Havana at the age of 88, as reported by the political party that emerged from the armed group on Wednesday.

“With pain, we report the death of Jaime Guaracas, founder of the FARC (…). Peace in his grave and peace in honor of his memory,” the FARC announced on Twitter, without specifying the cause of death.

The Common Alternative Revolutionary Force has highlighted that Guaracas was “an essential peasant of indigenous origin who dedicated his life to the cause of the dispossessed of Colombia.”

The “Commander Jaime Guaracas” met “Manuel Marulanda Vélez”, founder and first head of the FARC, at the age of 13 and with him and others created the armed group. Guaracas is credited with a more ideological than military role.

“It was 1955 and the hopes for peace, after the demobilization of the liberal guerrillas, were dashed by the brutal actions of the dictatorship imposed by Rojas Pinilla,” the FARC said in a statement.

In this context, “the young ‘Manuel Marulanda Vélez’ and other former guerrillas, to save their lives, dedicate themselves to the work of the fields in Marquetalia”, where “the adolescent Jaime” arrives to “resist alongside his elders the aggression financed, organized and carried out by the gringos and the Colombian government against the peasantry. “

“An informer turned him over to the regular Army and suffered appalling torture and jail on the dreadful prison island of Gorgona, which damaged his health for the rest of his days,” the FARC recalled.

After leaving prison, Guaracas participated in the peace dialogue launched by the Government of Belisario Betancur (1982-1986), after which he lost track of it until he reappeared in 2016 for the last guerrilla conference.

In statements to a Venezuelan outlet, which is now recovering the Colombian newspaper ‘El Tiempo’, Guaracas attributed the creation of the FARC to the years of La Violencia (1930-1957) between liberals and conservatives.

“His deep convictions, firmness in the face of the enemy and fidelity to the cause of the dispossessed are examples that will endure in the Colombian people through the rescue of the true history, which is hidden by the holders of power,” the FARC has declared.

The FARC were born in the 1960s and, after various negotiation processes and more than eight million victims, signed peace in 2016, making the leap to civilian life. Currently, they are a political party with representation in the House of Representatives and in the Senate.

The new party has wanted to highlight the role of Guaracas in this regard, assuring that, although he was “another of the great guerrillas”, “he always sought peace for Colombia.” “We are moving forward as the fruit of your planting, Commander,” he said goodbye.