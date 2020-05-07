“We must be doing something wrong” in Cauca, assumes the Colombian government

Since the national quarantine began in Colombia due to the coronavirus pandemic, on March 25, at least 20 people have died as a result of clashes between armed groups in the department of Cauca, in the southwest of the country, according to the deputy prosecutor. General Martha Janeth Mancera at Wednesday’s virtual appearance before the Senate.

Mancera explained that the health crisis has not only not stopped the wave of violence in Cauca, but has fueled it. The latest killings against social leaders in Cauca occurred less than a week ago. Five social leaders and their families were killed in quarantine.

The Prosecutor’s Office has put the massacres that have been committed in Colombia since the beginning of the year at five and, according to estimates presented by senators such as Iván Cepeda, from Polo Democrático, 60 percent of the homicides committed against human rights defenders occurred in Cauca.

“Cauca has all the armed groups that could exist and anyone who was born again would be in this department,” said Cepeda, according to the Colombian newspaper ‘El Espectador’.

More than a dozen armed organizations operate in the region, including dissent from the FARC, the guerrilla of the National Liberation Army (ELN) and criminal gangs such as the Gulf Clan.

Mancera said that the Prosecutor’s Office has registered in the last two years some 1,275 complaints about the illegal activities of these armed groups and insisted that, despite the lack of means, the objective “is to achieve comprehensive investigations” that punish the actions of these people , as well as its “illicit economies”.

For her part, the Interior Minister, Alicia Arango, assumed in the same appearance that errors have been made in Cauca. “We must be doing something wrong to make this not work,” he said of the security strategy. “The truth is that the results we have had in Cauca are not optimal at all, they are worrying,” he acknowledged.

The representative of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Colombia, Guillermo Fernández, recommended to the Iván Duque government, “to strengthen the collective protection mechanisms themselves”, as well as “the criminal and contextual investigation, which has proven to be essential. “

“We will not save efforts within the Constitution and the law. There will be no military and police effort that stops being done. (…) There will be no action that we stop doing to continue fulfilling the task,” he said. , the Minister of Defense, Carlos Holmes Trujillo.

WAVE OF VIOLENCE

The wave of violence is not limited to Cauca, even though it is one of the most punished departments, but it has spread throughout the country since the signing of the peace agreement with the FARC in 2016, which triggered a fight between rival groups to seize the former territories and businesses of the extinct guerrilla.

According to the United Nations, since the signing of the peace agreement, at least 303 social leaders and human rights defenders have been assassinated. The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) has specified that so far in 2020 at least 107 social leaders and 24 former members of the FARC have been assassinated.

“Violence against social leaders has escalated in different parts of the country,” lamented the attorney general, Fernando Carrillo, emphasizing that “many of them are being killed in their homes or in their family environment,” for which he asked to “rethink the security schemes in the midst of social confinement “.

However, Cepeda indicated that, even with a significant deployment of Army and Police troops, the crimes continue to increase and blamed the “selective actions of the Public Force” and the bribes they could be receiving in exchange for not acting.

Mancera responded by defending the actions of the State security forces and stressed that 39 drug traffickers have already been captured, thanks to the collaboration of indigenous and peasant communities.

In recent hours, René Yudier Gómez Perdomo, a suspect in the murder of social leader Álvaro Narváez and three members of his family, has been detained in Cauca. “This capture occurs within the framework of the policy we are pursuing to prosecute the criminals who murder our social leaders,” said Attorney General Francisco Barbosa.