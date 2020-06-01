MADRID, Jun 1 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Assembly of Oruro, in the west of Bolivia, has elected this Sunday its until then president, Edson Oczachoque, as the new governor of the department, after the removal of Zenón Pizarro, from the Movement to Socialism (MAS), due to the poor effectiveness of its measures during the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This election has been somewhat bumpy, but sometimes the scenarios are given in this way. I thank the comrades who trusted me to be able to lead the destinies of the department of Oruro,” said the new governor, as he has Bolivian newspaper ‘La Razón’ pointed out.

In an extraordinary session held this Sunday, Oczachoque has obtained 19 supports, compared to nine abstentions, one null and three from the candidate of the Democratic Movement Saúl Sánchez.

The new governor, who is also from MAS, has denied division within the party of former President Evo Morales and has pointed out that, as in other political formations, “there are disagreements”, which will be resolved “with dialogue.”

Although the main arguments for voting against Pizarro have been the lack of measures and the lack of coordination with the rest of the Assembly to manage the crisis caused by the pandemic, from MAS they denounced that the assembly members moved for “personal interests” .

Pizarro was in charge of the department since mid-November 2019, when he assumed office after the “irrevocable resignation” of the previous governor, Víctor Hugo Vásquez.

According to the latest balance provided by the Bolivian Ministry of Health, Oruro has registered 190 cases of the new coronavirus and fourteen deaths. It is the fifth department most affected by the pandemic, far behind other regions such as Santa Cruz, Beni, or Cochabamba.

Regarding global figures, Bolivia has counted 9,592 COVID-19 cases and 310 fatalities, with Santa Cruz being the epicenter of the pandemic in the Andean country, with more than 6,500 infections and almost 150 deaths.