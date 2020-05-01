The interim president accuses Morales and MAS of committing “a very serious attack on the health and life of Bolivians”

MADRID, May 1 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The president of the Plurinational Legislative Assembly of Bolivia, Eva Copa, has enacted the law that contemplates the holding of general elections within 90 days, ignoring the objections presented by the interim head of state, Jeanine Áñez, who has called to hold the elections “when they are not a health risk”.

The Congress of Deputies, first, and the Senate, later, gave their approval to a project promoted by the Movement to Socialism (MAS) of former President Evo Morales, which has a majority in both houses. The text proposes the holding of elections before August 2, against the criteria of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), which outlined a time range between June 28 and September 27.

Just two hours after the senators’ approval, Áñez raised his objections, in which he appealed to “the life and health of Bolivians” to reject “the elections that MAS has called.” “You have to make choices when they are not a health risk. Health comes first,” he warned on Twitter.

The president, who rose to power after Morales’ resignation and is running as a candidate for the next presidential elections, has called for the TSE’s criteria to be taken into account, according to which cutting the proposed date for more than 30 days is “totally unfeasible” and dangerous in health terms due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An hour after the objections were presented, the Assembly called a new session, in which it had to accept these nuances and return the text to the interim government for its promulgation or reject them, something that finally occurred and led to the immediate approval of the norm by the Bolivian legislature, according to the newspaper ‘La Razón’.

“A VERY SERIOUS ATTACK ON HEALTH”

Áñez has accused Morales and the MAS presidential candidate, former minister Luis Arce, of being behind this maneuver thanks to an Assembly “that they control and manipulate to their liking.” This call, he warned, “is a very serious attack on the health and life of Bolivians.”

In this sense, he recalled that voting in Bolivia is compulsory, which will force six million people to go to the polls and may lead to “thousands” of infections and “hundreds” of deceased.

“My candidacy has the strength not only to compete in an election, but to win the next elections. But it would be a terrible irresponsibility on my part to put my political interests before the health and life of Bolivians,” Áñez wielded in his note, in which it has warned that “any damage” derived from the elections will be the responsibility of MAS.

Instead, Morales considers that Parliament “has complied with Bolivia” and has congratulated the legislators. The former president has defended on Twitter that the Assembly has analyzed the “observations” of the “de facto government”, which he has criticized “his pro-longing zeal”.

“The Legislature has passed a law in the time frame proposed by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal and the people want democracy to recover. (The Government) is not interested in health, it is interested in assaulting the State,” Morales criticized through from Twitter.