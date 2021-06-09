Amount of fruit and vegetables in the diet and stress level

Although suffer a little stress It is considered normal due to the busy lifestyle that many people tend to have due to their work and other obligations, if the stress level is high and stays that way for too long, it can significantly harm mental health. For this reason it is important to know all the factors of daily life that can increase or mitigate stress, including the type of feeding.

Simone Radavelli-Bagatini’s team from the Institute for Nutrition Research at Edith Cowan University in Australia examined the relationship between consumption of fruit and vegetables and the level of stress in more than 8,600 Australians between the ages of 25 and 91.

The results revealed that following a diet rich in fruit and vegetables is associated with experiencing less stress. Specifically, people who ate at least 470 grams of fruit and vegetables a day had a stress level 10 percent lower than that of those who consumed less than 230 grams. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends eating at least 400 grams of fruit and vegetables a day.

“Previous studies have shown the relationship between fruit and vegetable consumption and stress in younger adults, but this is the first time we have seen similar results in adults of all ages,” says Radavelli-Bagatini.

The results of the study underscore the importance of following a diet rich in fruit and vegetables to minimize stress.

The apple, like other fruits, provides important health benefits. (Photo: Amanda Mills / CDC)

Although the mechanisms by which the consumption of fruit and vegetables influence stress are not yet clear, Radavelli-Bagatini believes that the main nutrients in these types of foods may be a key factor.

“Vegetables and fruits contain important nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, flavonoids and carotenoids, which can reduce inflammation and oxidative stress and thus improve mental well-being, “explains Radavelli-Bagatini. As she argues, it is known that inflammation and oxidative stress in the body can lead to increased stress and anxiety, as well as worsening Mood.

The study is titled “Fruit and vegetable intake is inversely associated with perceived stress across the adult lifespan”. And it has been published in the academic journal Clinical Nutrition. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)