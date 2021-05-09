Amoroso Carlos Rivera honors Cynthia Rodríguez on birthday | Instagram

The singer Carlos Rivera would celebrate his girlfriend in a very special way, Cynthia Rodriguez, who on May 8th starred on his birthday so his heartthrob would send some very special words: “The best person.”

On such a special date for the host of “Venga la Alegría”, her partner for several years, Carlos Rivera placeholder image He would show his most tender side by expressing his feelings in a very emotional message.

It should be reiterated that the duo is one of those that has shown the most reservations regarding their relationship since on very few occasions they are seen in public or on their respective social networks, so the recent samples from the interpreter of “Regresame my heart “caused a stir.

Happy birthday beautiful! Blessed is this day that the best person I know was born. Everything I can tell you is already written in my songs … You are the best gift of my life was read in the image that the charismatic television collaborator shared on her Instagram stories.

It may interest you. Arrogant? Fan exposes Carlos Rivera in La Máscara

A romantic message was proof of the beautiful feelings that the “former academic” experiences for the one who has been his faithful companion since 2005, the year in which they were surrounded by strong rumors in which they were romantically related.

These would increase at the end of 2016 when Cynthia Rodríguez invited the also “television actor” to his YouTube channel during the facet he undertook on social networks.

Back then, the fans did not lose track of them and assured that they had a chemistry that went beyond being good friends, this among other details that they assured, gave them away as the nerves to speak, they sought physical contact and flirted in front of the camera.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

In addition, the native of Tlaxcala, not only would it be enough to profess his love with words to the presenter since his message also accompanied a video with the song I love you today, which he performed with Vanesa Martín.

However, this song would only be one more proof that the acclaimed musician has found inspiration in love with the beautiful “Tv Azteca entertainer” for many of his other songs.

In the same way, the Cohauilense was full of many other samples from other colleagues, some of them were Ismael Zhu, Roger González and Laura G. Cynthia Rodríguez would be happy what she expressed in some of her messages of gratitude.

I am very spoiled, she said in one of the videos where she showed the floral gifts she had received from Pablo Ahum and a pajama brand that sent her two outfits.

It may interest you Hypnotized? Cynthia Rodríguez in full league “On air!”

As for the relationship with the acclaimed “former coach of La Voz Kids” very few times they share photos together after they themselves announced their relationship since 2016, although they also made it clear that they preferred to maintain their privacy.

According to the host, who would share “One day I went out with my best friend, I realized that he was the ideal person for me,” she declared in a past interview.

Currently, one of the most acclaimed and beloved couples of the show, has been immersed in the midst of various versions and theories, while some point, they share the same roof for several months, others of the strongest point out, their relationship corresponds to a mere “marketing strategy”.

The duet has continued their romance as it has until today, without taking the comments or talking about them seriously. Limiting themselves to being very happy for the moment they live without saying details of their romantic relationship.

You may be interested What profile! Maribel Guardia shows off her silhouette in a cute outfit

Something that many of the netizens have endorsed these versions due to the secrecy with which they handle their personal life, despite the fact that it has been the model who has addressed the subject more and has declared on multiple occasions that she is a “happy and in love woman.”