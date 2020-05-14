20 years ago, in May 2000, Alejandro González Inárritu arrived at the Cannes Film Festival with the film that would become the film representative of an entire country: Amores Perros. This film is impressive by itself, but what surprises us the most (after 20 years), is that it was the debut of Iñárritu.

In this edition of Cannes, the most important film festival in the industry, Amores Perros took the recognition of the Critics’ Week in feature films, giving way to a tour of various international ceremonies such as the BAFTAs and the Oscars.

In 2001 (the year the best of 2000 was recognized), Iñárritu arrived in Los Angeles with a nomination for Best Foreign Language or Foreign Language Film., the first for Mexico after more than 20 years of not having a presence at the Academy Awards.

Amores Perros is a coral movie (separate stories with different characters coming together at one point in the plot, but not necessarily known) that gained acclaim everywhere, and in Mexico it was no exception. It opened the doors of Mexican cinema internationally and the recognition of other Mexican productions both by the three friends and by other creators.

That’s why his first 20 years is important. And to celebrate it, Alejandro González Iñárritu will prepare a screening in the first week of December at the Zócalo in Mexico City. Of course, we are in the midst of a health crisis from the new coronavirus, and we must see how the situation evolves to see what would be the best way to carry out this event in complete safety for the attendees.

Note: Currently, the authorities have applied certain restrictions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, such as the cancellation of mass events or gatherings of many people where hygiene measures or healthy distance cannot be maintained.

However, we reiterate that this anniversary is important, and the Mexican director is working on the Restoration, remastering and remixing of Dog Loves for this presentation in late 2020.

Iñárritu has a long history with the Cannes Festival since that historic 2000. In fact, last year he was president of the Jury, becoming the first Mexican to lead the group of characters that selects the winners of the edition. Wouldn’t it have been wonderful if that remaster of Amores Perros was screened at Cannes?

The answer is obvious, but the circumstances that prevented it are also so. The COVID-19 pandemic has paralyzed the world, and cinema has been no exception. Cannes organizers have moved their dates from May to June, but French authorities have noted that nothing can be resumed until July (and it is not certain), so Cannes has been partially canceled.

The dates could coincide for the Morelia International Film Festival where the first restored version of the film could be shown. and then get to the plate of the Zocalo in Mexico City.

The screening of Amores Perros in the Zocalo is not the only thing. It could also have a second round in commercial theaters, and according to some media, Iñárritu said that Gustavo Santaolalla will work on the score for the tape. while it was planned and there could be a concert with the bands that were part of the soundtrack.

This is wonderful as several groups participated as Control Machete, Julieta Venegas, Fever (Nacha Pop version), Titan, Café Tacvba, Zurdok, Moenia, and many more like the work of Gustavo Santaolalla.

Watch on YouTube

“With the help of the city government, we are going to project it on screens so that people can enjoy this version, which is how it really should look”Iñárritu said. This news is great when it comes to revisiting a classic (because it is) of Mexican filmography where Rodrigo Prieto participated in photography. Prieto was nominated for an Oscar this 2020 for his work on Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman.