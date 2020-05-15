Mexico City.- When all this happens the creators of Dog loves they’ll throw the house out the window to celebrate 20 years of the film that changed the course of Mexican cinema.

Your director Alejandro González Iñárritu prepares a remastered and restored version to celebrate the film’s 20th birthday.

There are several activities but the main moment will be a massive projection in the Zocalo of the city of mexico, when the pandemic of Covid-19 be history.

The scheduled date will be in the first week of December, González Iñárritu reported today.

“Like everyone, I already need to hug and be hugged. I hope that our return to that communal space that is cinema happens soon with rage and fury ”.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: Cannes changes the red carpet for a message of encouragement to doctors and nurses

The soundtrack will be performed live by Gustavo Santaolalla, collaborator of González Iñárritu in 4 of his films. and composer of original music.

After the screening, a concert will be held in which all the bands and artists that the radio host, at that time, managed to gather will participate.

The music on the film includes songs by groups such as Illya Kuryaki & The Valderramas, Control Machete, Nacha Pop, Gustavo Santaolalla, Molotov, among others.

The winner of five Oscars announced that he is working on a restoration of the film’s negative so that it can be seen by new generations “as it should be” in movie theaters.

“Hopefully young people, who were not born then and have not yet seen Amores Perros, do not see it the way it exists now in streaming services. It is not a faithful representation. I am very excited that the new generations can see it forever in the same way that I executed it and we presented it 20 years ago in Cannes ”.

Photo: Courtesy

The director explained that the laboratory process he used at the time, now prohibited, has corroded the negative and its transfer to digital video was not correct, so he has been working on this for several months.

“I have been working hard together with Rodrigo Prieto on color correction and with Martín Hernández on the audio remix, and that is the best gift I can give to young moviegoers on the occasion of this birthday.

The emotional impact is truly different. I hope they can see it on the big screen, or failing that they see the new version that will be released online and streaming services ”.

A day like today, 20 years ago, Amores Perros won the award of the Critics’ Week at the Cannes Film Festival, which this year was not done by the way.

The original plan was to celebrate this birthday in Cannes at the Miramar cinema with José María Riba, the director at the time of Critics’ Week and the person in charge of bringing Amores Perros to Cannes.

José passed away last week and the Cannes festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

“Despite this and during these difficult times for everyone, I think it is important to continue looking forward and have hopes and that is why I wanted at least on this day so significant for the film, to share this great illusion of a project that I have been working on. and I hope it is done ”.

The tape, starring Gael García, Adriana Barraza and Emilio Echevarría, was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Foreign Film category that year.

But above all, he promoted the careers of everyone involved and was a watershed in Mexican cinema.

npq