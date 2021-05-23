Amorebieta wins a place in the Second Division next season after beating Badajoz (0-1)

05/23/2021 at 10:42 AM CEST

The Amorebieta will play in the Second Division next season after winning 0-1 against him Badajoz during the meeting that took place this Saturday in the New Nursery. During the previous phase of the championship, the semi-finals, the Badajoz team eliminated the Zamora; the visiting team managed to defeat the Linares Deportivo.

The first team to score was the zornotzarra team, which debuted the light with a goal from Bilbao at 22 minutes. With this result, the first part of the meeting ended.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-1.

In the chapter on changes, the Badajoz from Fernando Estevez relieved Otegui, Adilson, Iñigo Y Ernest Forgàs for Jesus, Santa Maria, Shell Y Dani aquino, while the technician of the Amorebieta, Iñigo Velez, ordered the entry of Beñat Garro, Koldo Obieta, Ekaitz Y Leiza to supply Sagastibeltza, Unzueta, Alvaro Y Seguín.

The referee showed four yellow cards to the Amorebieta (Aldalur, Alvaro, Orozko Y Leiza). In the game there was also a red card, which caused the expulsion of Narvaez by the local team.

After the final, next season we will have Amorebieta in the Second Division, while the Badajoz he stays in the RFEF First Division next year.

