Amorebieta will play against Osasuna Promesas

After the matches played against Burgos CF in Urritxe and Deportivo Alavés in Ibaia, the first team of the Sociedad Deportiva Amorebieta will play another six friendly matches before the start of the league. The last to be confirmed will be the one that will take place on Wednesday, July 28 against Osasuna Promesas, a set that this campaign will militarize in Second RFEF. The meeting will be held in Urritxe from 6:00 p.m.

The preseason games that remain to be played are the following:

Real Racing Club-SD Amorebieta (July 21, 7:00 p.m.).

SD Amorebieta-UD Logroñés (July 24, 11.30 am).

SD Amorebieta-Osasuna Promises (July 28, 6:00 p.m.).

CD Calahorra-SD Amorebieta (July 31, 7:30 p.m.).

SD Amorebieta-SD Eibar (August 4, 6:00 p.m.).

Real Valladolid-SD Amorebieta (August 6, 7:00 p.m.).