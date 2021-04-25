Amorebieta takes advantage of the second half to beat Tudelano (1-2)

04/25/2021 at 3:14 PM CEST

The Amorebieta added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-2 against him Tudelano this sunday in the Municipal City of Tudela. The Tudelano came with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last match against the Real Sociedad B by a score of 3-2 and with a streak of three consecutive defeats in the competition. Regarding the visiting team, the Amorebieta reaped a zero draw against the Calahorra, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. Thanks to this result, the zornotzarra team is third, while the Tudelano he is fifth at the end of the game.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

In the second half came the goal for him Tudelano, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Samanes in minute 57. However, the Amorebieta reacted and equalized the contest thanks to the goal of Seguín in minute 71. After a new play increased the score of the visiting team, which came back with a second goal from Seguín at 75 minutes, thus closing the match with a final score of 1-2.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Tudelano gave entrance to Orbegozo Y Martinez for Alex Gualda Y Rodrigo sanz, Meanwhile he Amorebieta gave entrance to Orozko, Etxaburu, Ekaitz Y Aldalur for Koldo obieta, Unzueta, Alvaro Y Zarrabeitia.

The referee admonished Iribarren Y Sarriegi by the Tudelano already Gorka Larruzea Y Seguín by the zornotzarra team.

With this result, the Tudelano he is left with 34 points and the Amorebieta achieves 45 points after winning the match.

The next day the Tudelano will be measured with the Bilbao Ath., while the zornotzarra team will play their match against the SD Logroñés.

Data sheetTudelano:Otaño, Sito, Lalaguna, Luso, Diego Suárez, Sarriegi, Rodrigo Sanz (Martinez, min.79), Iribarren, Álex Gualda (Orbegozo, min.76), Samanes and Ángel SánchezAmorebieta:Saizar, Aitor Arregui, Bilbao, Unzueta (Etxaburu, min.70), Koldo Obieta (Orozko, min.56), Álvaro (Ekaitz, min.70), Seguín, Zarrabeitia (Aldalur, min.82), Gorka Larruzea, Irazabal and SagastibeltzaStadium:Municipal City of TudelaGoals:Samanes (1-0, min. 57), Seguín (1-1, min. 71) and Seguín (1-2, min. 75)