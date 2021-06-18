Amorebieta, debutants in the Second Division, will play their home games in Lezama

06/17/2021 at 8:43 PM CEST

Amorebieta, recently promoted to LaLiga SmartBank, will play their matches at the premises of Athletic Club de Lezama after receiving this Thursday the favorable report from LaLiga, as confirmed by the Biscayan entity.

Field 2, where Bilbao Athletic and the rojiblanco women’s team usually play, will be the scene of the matches in which Amorebieta serve as host in the season of his debut in the Second Division.

The club explained that the LaLiga report, whose technical managers inspected the facilities last Monday, details “a series of improvements and actions that must be undertaken in the aforementioned field before the competition starts”. they trust in “being able to satisfy in a timely manner”.

The Amorebieta thanked Athletic for their “predisposition, collaboration and sensitivity” to give a solution to the “delicate situation” that arose for the club chaired by Jon Larrea when LaLiga decided that it was “unfeasible” for him to play in his Urritxe field.

“The way in which . management and professionals have turned to help us solve a ballot as difficult as finding a new field in record time in which to undertake a new adventure it reaffirms us in our vocation of service, collaboration and connection with Athletic “, assured Larrea.

Also, the blue club advanced that they work to “encourage and facilitate” the transfer of its partners and fans from Amorebieta-Etxano, a town located about 15 kilometers from Lezama, as well as its “access, accommodation and enjoyment of the facilities” in the matches.

“The ideal would have been to be able to play our games in Urritxe, but once that option has been ruled out, Lezama’s is, without a doubt, the best possible solution. Its proximity allows us to harbor hopes that the entire town of Amorebieta-Etxano can participate and enjoy of a historical milestone and we are going to overturn to make it happen “, stressed the president of Amorebieta.