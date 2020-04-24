© David Becker

Thalía loves her two dogs.

For Thalía her dogs are essential in her life, so Sweetheart Love, what is a pomeranian and Gigi, a puppy of chihuahua breed is the lucky one spoiled duo of the Mexican singer who appears in photographs of her social networks where they accompany her at all times.

Although he was initially reluctant to have dogs, eventually the September 1, 2014, agreed and incorporated Amorcita Love into the family, who received that name from Sabrina Sakaë, in accordance with Hello!.

Instead of always going out on the weekends, sometimes I prefer a night at home with my furry friends, and a good movie! The bedding from my collection is so cute and comfortable, that sometimes I fall asleep halfway through it!

The canine is treated like a queen, even in a 2015 summer family vacation, the little dog wore her own beach chairThe singer has also dressed her up a few times, makes her wear seasonal accessories and Celebrate his birthday and other important dates.

Even though Sweetheart Love she was already a very lucky bitch to have in her life Thalía and her children, life smiled even more when Gigi joined the family, since then you already have someone to play with when others leave home to study or work.

Although sometimes they demand a lot of attention and do not let her exercise as she would like, Thalía loves taking Gigi and Amorcita Love to the gym already every place that goes.

The interpreter of “You didn’t teach me” shows that their dogs are not just pets, but they are part of his family.

