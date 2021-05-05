Amor Tumbado- Natanael Cano and Alejandro Fernandez

To be direct, no I don’t regret it
Things of life or mine
You were a moment and I thank you
But you weren’t mine and you knew it
It wasn’t long
And that I accept
But I believed what I felt
You did not respond and I died
You had me and you knew it
I’m not the one who gave you roses
But I gave you my heart and it is more valuable
The way I treated you and I got over it
The song ends and you are constant
WhatsApp you are filling me with messages
Hey don’t call anymore
That love also turned to hate, I remembered
Hey, just look
How do you pay for the love?
Or how do you see, compa Nata?
And that’s how they pay us, compa Alejandro
Ay-ay-ay, old man
It wasn’t long
I accept that
But I believed what I felt
You did not respond and I died
You me …