Amor Tumbado- Natanael Cano and Alejandro Fernandez

To be direct, no I don’t regret it

Things of life or mine

You were a moment and I thank you

But you weren’t mine and you knew it

It wasn’t long

And that I accept

But I believed what I felt

You did not respond and I died

You had me and you knew it

I’m not the one who gave you roses

But I gave you my heart and it is more valuable

The way I treated you and I got over it

The song ends and you are constant

WhatsApp you are filling me with messages

Hey don’t call anymore

That love also turned to hate, I remembered

Hey, just look

How do you pay for the love?

Or how do you see, compa Nata?

And that’s how they pay us, compa Alejandro

Ay-ay-ay, old man

It wasn’t long

I accept that

But I believed what I felt

You did not respond and I died

You me …