The Telecinco ‘Socialité’ program is delving into supposed private parties that renowned soccer players organize and in which their partners would be unfaithful. They have not given proper names yet, but Love romeira has revealed the details of those encounters. The former Big Brother contestant explains how those parties usually are, in which there are «Alcohol and company girls».

According to what she says, she has never received a fee for being in these kinds of meetings, but she knows girls who do: «Although they have proposed it to me, every year I receive proposals. Every time a footballer wants to do it, he organizes it privately in a house and They call actresses, television celebrities, Instagram influencers… ».

Amor also reveals what these escort girls usually charge for maintaining relationships. « They can get to collect about 800-900 euros in plans like cruises where you spend the day with them, « says the television collaborator, who explains the security measures taken by the players to avoid any leak: « You have to leave your mobile phone and your things at the entrance, until the day is over and you leave, they won’t return it to you. »

«One of these parties has no date, the footballer wants to and does not want to expose himself to public places. He sends a couple of people to find girls for that private party at his house, and he charges to attend. They are usually very sweet proposals, in a single day nobody wins those amounts. There are people who need it and others who like expensive handbags and luxury life. They also try to attract girls from television to make trips and be their companions. The rate can go up varying what kind of things you are willing to do », ends Amor.