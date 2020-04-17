Actor of the soap opera ‘Amor de Mãe’, Filipe Duarte died at the age of 46 at his home in Portugal. The artist, who played Gabo in the 9 o’clock plot, suffered a massive myocardial infarction and passed away at dawn on Friday (16). ‘It is an irreparable loss. Filipe was one of the best actors of his generation ‘, highlights director of Portuguese broadcaster

The actor of the soap opera “Amor de Mãe”, Filipe Duarte, died at the age of 46 this Friday (17). The artist, who was successful in Portugal, suffered a massive myocardial infarction at his home in Cascais, Portugal. Gabo’s interpreter on the 9am plot did not resist and died this morning. The actor was a romantic couple with Adriana Esteves in the story of Manuela Dias and should return to the recording sets after the end of social isolation due to the coronavirus. The information was released on the website of SIC, the Portuguese broadcaster that broadcasts Globo’s newsletter on the land.

Filipe Duarte receives tribute in Portugal: ‘Irreparable loss’

The actor of the soap opera “Amor de Mãe” won a tribute in Portugal because of his death. The Program Director of SIC, the broadcaster on which Filipe Duarte stood out, commented on the fatality. “It’s an irreparable loss. Filipe was one of the best actors of his generation, whose brand of talent will be with us forever. On behalf of SIC, where Filipe worked on projects like ‘Fúria de Viver’ or ‘Pitágoras’ theorem’ , we extend our most heartfelt condolences to Filipe’s family and friends, “said director Daniel Oliveira.

Filipe Duarte opposite Adriana Esteves in ‘Amor de Mãe’

The actor Filipe Duarte was standing out for his performance in “Amor de Mãe” and would resume recording the soap opera after the 4-month hiatus period due to the coronavirus. In the story of Manuela Dias, the artist played the Portuguese Gabo, who was in love with Thelma (Adriana Esteves). The couple would move to Portugal, inclusive, but they postponed the plan, because Camila (Jessica Ellen), wife of the protagonist’s son (Chay Suede), lost the baby and Thelma wanted to support them both in this period.

Actor Filipe Duarte was married and had an 8-year-old daughter

The artist was born at Ângolano on June 5, 1973 and graduated from the Superior School of Theater and Cinema of the Polytechnic Institute of Lisbon. The actor Filipe Duarte left a wife and daughter. He was a coat with the Spanish actress Nuria Mencía. Together, the two are parents of an 8-year-old girl. Gabo’s interpreter was at home with the family when the fatality occurred.

Filipe Duarte won Golden Globe! Remember the actor’s trajectory

The “Amor de Mãe” actor had a prominent international career. Filipe Duarte won the Golden Globe for his performance in the Portuguese film “A Vida Invisível”, in 2015. He also worked in several soap operas in the Portuguese territory like “Equador”, from TVI.

(By Ana Clara Xavier)

