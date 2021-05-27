Among Us, free on the Epic Games Store until June 3

Although there are free games every week, every so often Epic surprises us with specially recognized titles, and this week, with Among Us, we have the perfect example of that. And it is that, although it no longer concentrates the volume of users that it managed to reach in September of last yearWhen its popularity led it to be the leading game in most Twitch streams, it still retains a loyal community of users who play it on a regular basis.

A good part of that prevalence may have to do with a very important fact, and that is that Among Us is free on iOS and Android, in which its only way of monetization is in-app purchases of accessories for our character. In addition, its price for PC is still quite competitive, 3.99 euros (although it also has in-game purchases, but they are not necessary to play). However, for those who want to play it on PC but cannot or want to spend those four euros, during this week you can get Among Us for free at Epic Games.

As I said before, the peak of users of Among Us has dropped substantially in recent months, although it is true that the launch of the new map last March, served to return some activity to the servers of the Innersloth game. And it is something that I am personally delighted with, as the attitude shown by the small independent studio as a result of its success could not be more admirable. And it is that although he was already developing the second part of Among Us, he canceled that project and focused all his efforts on improving the original.

Although the mechanics of Among Us have not changed in these months, there has been a certain evolution in the way many of its users play, so if you have not seen and / or played it for months, it is possible that at first it seems a bit strange to you. Nevertheless, just a few minutes are enough for you to catch up. And what has not lost its validity, and therefore continues to be highly recommended reading, is our guide to winning at Among Us.

And yes, in case you’re wondering, play the version you play, be it the Epic Games version that you can get for free this week, the Steam version, the Itch.io version, the mobile device version (iOS and Android) or the one for Nintendo Switch, with all of them you access the same servers, so you can play with your friends regardless of the version you use each. Remember, of course, that for a more optimal experience, it is best to use Discord for communication during games.

So, whether to play it with your friends, with co-workers, on Twitch streams or with complete strangers, remember that you can download Among Us for free from the Epic Games Store until June 3 at 5:00 p.m.