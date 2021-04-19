among the best dramatic developments

With the tremendous events that unraveled us in the final section of the chapter “The Door” (1 × 08), which we can recognize among the most tragic of Fear the walking dead (Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson, since 2015), the following, entitled “Things Left to Do” (6 × 09), could not but start from the same scenario in which the previous one ended.

And the director Michael E. Satrazemis (The Walking Dead), responsible for that, does so by reproducing with indisputable fidelity and precision in his audiovisual resources the shock distressing that anyone can feel when they lose a loved one in such unfair and horrible circumstances – separation included – and, to top it off, must deal with him in this post-apocalypse of the risen dead.

If you think about it, it turns out a sad irony that the cowboy John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt), one of our favorite characters, ends up downstream, in front of his own cabin, like the innumerable zombies whose flow from the bridge he had insisted on stopping during “Laura” (4 × 05) . As devastating irony is revealed by the determination of this former law enforcement officer in “The Door”, which gives the episode its name, so that these rotten beings would not reach him when he fulfilled his ultimate intention.

And, after the titles with the infamous Virginia (Colby Minifie) of the leading silhouette, from shock to lethal tension in the style of the chapter “Last Day on Earth” (6 × 16) of The Walking Dead with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Lucille, but without the same gruesome consequences.

The complex characters of ‘Fear the Walking Dead’

AMC

This tension, in any case, is maintained very well throughout the sequence, with a contrast of wills that is eloquently expressed and turns typical of ladino characters who return under their jurisdiction. And it continues in the later ones, with a very interesting dramatic development, which emphasizes an issue that distances Fear the Walking Dead from how many simple movies and series Hollywood has given us with a monochrome antagonism.

Specifically, the development of ambiguous and ambivalent fictional beings, whose complexity of character favors a better plot, and that we do not find them entirely friendly or completely hateful. And if “Things Left to Do” doesn’t change your view of Virginia, you may not have understood what the showrunners are up to.

Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg (Once Upon a Time) are perfectly aware of this question, beyond any doubt. Y they thus make our stomach shrink in the scene at the edge of the hesitant executioner, with his fast and disturbing montage to the limit. Because we no longer want what we wanted since the present villain of Fear the Walking Dead appeared for the first time in “Leave What You Don’t” (5 × 13) and, especially, from the brutal closing of “End of the Line ”(5 × 16) and its cliffhanger.

The great dilemma of the zombie apocalypse

AMC

We have evolved in our feelings for this mean character, or what we think he deserves or what we now do not want the protagonists to do. And this change responds to the fundamental dilemma of this class of post-apocalyptic narratives: to fall or not into the human monstrosity.

A dilemma that has been insisted on crushingly, far more than in the ten seasons of its predecessor, in Fear the Walking Dead. Ever since Morgan Jones (Lennie James) emerged on the horizon of “What’s Your Story?” (4 × 01), bringing with him his own crossroads, which he had been dragging from the episodes “Clear” (3 × 12) and “Here’s Not Here” (6 × 04) of The Walking Dead.

But for Virginia they could not repeat Negan with these survivors, so, after subjecting us to such emotional battles, they decide on the final big swerve, which throws us off again and makes it easier for “Things Left to Do” to end on high. And with this resolution a cycle of the series is finished, ready to face certain dangers only glimpsed that will soon overtake them.

