Among rumors of his disappearance, Cruz Azul Hidalgo says goodbye to several players

After there was talk of a possible arrival of Cruz Azul Hidalgo to the MX Expansion League for the 2021 Apertura Tournament, as part of the project to increase the number of teams in the silver division, the Machine subsidiary would end up disappearing in a completely unexpected twist.

Cruz Azul Hidalgo was in the Premier League (third division), where it even managed to reach the final last tournament, but the new austerity model of the Cooperative would have ended up cutting off the team due to lack of resources, according to the journalist Carlos Córdova.

Amid the rumors of this possible disappearance of the team, Cruz Azul Hidalgo announced the departure of several players from the team through their networks, further fueling speculation about the future of the club.

So far, neither Cruz Azul nor Cooperativa La Cruz Azul have issued any statement on the future of this subsidiary, although everything seems to indicate that it will end up disappearing from Mexican football.

This new mess joins the problems that came to the Machine just after winning the Clausura 2021 championship, as there is also talk of possible departures of important players and obstacles with renovations of other elements.

