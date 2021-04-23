Among flowers Ana Cheri manages to captivate with just a shirt! | Instagram

Undoubtedly Ana Cheri is one of the favorite models of Internet users, who when seeing her show off her charms among flowers or anywhere else do not hesitate to like her content.

The beautiful model, businesswoman, Instagram celebrity and also fitness coach Ana Cheri dazzles his millions of followers with each of his social media posts.

On Instagram 7 hours ago he shared a video where it appears showing its figure wearing only a shirt and at the bottom it was not noticeable until you pay attention, she is wearing a tiny piece in beige.

Despite the fact that her shirt is buttoned, the model decided to only wear it tied near the waist, so her charms are not so tight and she looks more flirtatious.

We appreciate what mother nature has to offer. Stop and smell these flowers. Happy Earth Day from the bees and me, “wrote Ana Cheri.

The video he shared was to celebrate the Earth day, the model being one of the few celebrities who have honored this important day.