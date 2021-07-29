Among brilliants! Flirty Mia Khalifa poses with only strips | Instagram

The beautiful model of Lebanese origin Mia Khalifa shared some photos recently where she appears posing with an outfit made of sparkling stones, leaving her most captivating huge charms in sight.

The beauty actress And now also a businesswoman as well as an important Internet celebrity, she has made it clear why she is one of the favorite personalities of Internet users, especially for her content that always leaves her audience surprised.

Looking more than flirtatious than ever and above all as a professional model, Mia khalifa It appeared using only a few strips that had some stones embedded.

Wearing a kind of top and an arrangement that covered part of her head, you could immediately tell that she had nothing under these “garments” made with the strips.

7 hours ago he published the photos through his official Instagram account, a few weeks ago he had shared a photo with the same outfit, on June 7 to be exact, only that the old photo showed more skin.

Since a few years Khalifa became a professional model, today several agencies look for her to work with her.