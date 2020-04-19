In Mexico, the number of cases of people infected by COVID-19 continues to increase. The last report of the Ministry of Health (Ssa) stated that they are already 7,497 confirmed patients, while the figure of fatalities totaled 650 until the 7:00 p.m. cutoff on April 18, 2020.

During the press conference led by the Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-GatellIt was also revealed that there are 12,369 suspected cases that are still awaiting their results. On the other hand, it was indicated that there are 29,301 patients with completely negative examinations, and a total of 49,167 people studied.

However, there are also people who have recovered from the disease, as is the case of a man in Nayarit He was discharged and was fired from the hospital to applause.

Through the social networks of the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE), they released the video of the moment in which “Moi” leaves the General Hospital Dr. Aquiles Calles Ramírez, in Nayarit, after receiving his medical discharge for overcoming the coronavirus after 21 days of intense fight against the disease.

In the recording you can see a small meeting of medical and nursing staff who met in the parking lot to dismiss, with applause, shouts, ovations and congratulations to “Moi”, the first patient of the entity to achieve full recovery.

“I want to recognize Moi, the entire team, he is the one who started our knowledge. Thanks Moi, you are an example to followThank you, ”said one of the doctors.

Then there are a few words from his family addressed to everyone involved in recovery, which are recognized by the staff gathered with more applause.

“We especially thank you on behalf of the Nayarit delegation, ISSSTE, the hospital management. Thank you very much and live life“were the final words of a doctor, followed by more emotion for the greeting of” Moi “.

Social network users too they sent their congratulations to the discharged patient, but they especially addressed the doctors, whom they treated as “heroes” for the tasks they carry out every day in combating the virus classified as SARS-CoV-2.

The user Netza González Herrera, who claimed to be a base doctor in the mentioned hospital, revealed that the persons in charge of attending to the case to a greater extent were mainly substitutes from “Moi”, to whom he sent his most sincere congratulations.

The performance of health sector workers has not been easy, in several states of the republic they do not stop requesting clinical supplies due to the shortage of basic materials such as masks or face masks, which is why Mexico opened an air transportation channel with China to buying tools.

So far, three Aeroméxico aircraft have arrived, loaded with several tons of clinical supplies. The most recent landed on the night of April 18 with 192,400 face shields. This shipment is in addition to the one that arrived on April 7, 2020 with a total of 379 thousand KN95 masks and 30 thousand surgical face masks; as well as the one that arrived on April 10 with 11,522 boxes with 875 thousand surgical masks and 82 thousand KN95 masks.