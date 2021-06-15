Among 52 OECD nations, Mexico is where the most amount of beer is drunk



Whether to accompany a meal, socialize or thirst, Mexicans do not miss the opportunity to drink a good cold beer.

Photo: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels

A study carried out by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) determined that Mexico is the country where the most beer is drunk.

The analysis found that in Mexico beer captures 87% of alcoholic beverage consumption. They are followed by wine, with 4%; beverages with designation of origin such as tequila, whiskey, mezcal, brandy and vodka, with 5%, and other beverages, with 4%.

Mexico leads the list of the 52 countries where beer is drunk the most:

Mexico, with 87%

Indonesia, 77%

Colombia, 71%

Costa Rica, 64%

Brazil, 62%

While the least brewing countries are:

Korea, 22%

France, 22%

Japan, 20%

India, 7%

Saudi Arabia, consumption is almost non-existent

The study “Preventing the harmful use of alcohol” highlights that the type of alcoholic beverage that each person consumes depends on their own economic capacity and the price of the product, because it is not the same to buy a beer than a wine or a drink with a designation of origin, such as whiskey or tequila.

The report of the international organization also highlighted that the beverage with the highest consumption among the 52 countries included is beer with 42%, followed by wine with a share of 29%, while in third place are the drinks with denomination of origin and others with 23%.

According to the OECD, this has to do with people’s purchasing power and the price of beverages, which makes beer is one of the most accessible to consumers, due to its low price.

Among the OECD findings, it is noted that in 34 of the 52 countries that participated in the study, beer is the most widely consumed beverage. Of Latin America, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Costa Rica and Colombia stand out. While Argentina and Chile registered less taste for the barley-based drink.

In the case of France, Italy and Portugal, which are wine-producing countries, this is the drink that people consume the most.

Denomination of origin beverages are drunk more in countries such as Slovakia, Estonia, Bulgaria, Korea and Japan.

The OECD emphasized that governments should develop public health policies that protect the most vulnerable consumers, as can be minors, so that they are not exposed to alcohol consumption.

It also urges to promote among adults the damage suffered by excessive consumption of intoxicating beverages, especially if it is considered that alcoholism is a public health problem that causes diseases such as cirrhosis, liver and breast cancer, epilepsy, affectations to the heart and vascular, among others.

