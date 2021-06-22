Amnesty to distribute rainbow flags to Germany-Hungary spectators

06/22/2021 at 8:01 PM CEST

.

The NGO Amnesty International will distribute rainbow flags at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Wednesday, after UEFA banned that stadium from lighting up with those colors during the Germany-Hungary match in protest of a homophobic law by the ultra-nationalist Hungarian government.

The objective is, according to that human rights NGO, that football fans can send a message of solidarity with the lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex (LGBTI) community in Hungary during the match.

Dávid Vig, director of Amnesty International in Hungary, has described as a “hopeful sign” for the LGBTI in his country that these colors are displayed in the stadium and that “the captain of the German team wears a rainbow armband, especially after approval of the recent anti-LGBTI law in Hungary. “

The Hungarian Parliament passed a law against pedophilia on Monday that includes a ban on speaking to minors about homosexuality or sex change at school or in the media.

“This law will effectively make the LGBTI community disappear from the Hungarian media and education system, “Vig said in that AI statement.

This NGO has joined the barrage of criticism of UEFA for refusing the Munich City Council’s proposal to illuminate the stadium in those colors in support of the LGBT community in Hungary.

UEFA has argued its rejection that it is a politically and religiously neutral organization and that lighting the stadium would be sending a political message about a decision made by the Hungarian national parliament.