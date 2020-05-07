The Amnesty Law, promoted by the federal government and published on April 20 in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), does not solve the problems experienced in the country’s prisons, making it an insufficient measure to face it. to the coronavirus pandemic, experts and those responsible for the prison system agreed.

The reality is that said legislation does not serve to alleviate the concentration of people in prisons, since there are other measures that can be taken, such as those contemplated in the National Execution Law, which establishes pre-releases for penitentiary policies, the head of the Unit of the Coahuila State Penitentiary System, Apolonio Armenta Parga.

To do this, an execution plan is drawn up between the corresponding prosecution, the penitentiary and the Judiciary to review the files of people who have not committed serious crimes and that allows for an early departure, he said in a virtual dialogue table.

In addition, the Amnesty Law would be of little use for this purpose, since the release procedures take between two and six months, so other more effective measures would have to be used, insisted the president of the Common Cause, María Elena Morera. .

Of the five crimes that this legislation provides, only 7% of the inmates could come out and it only applies to the federal sphere and not to the local one, stressed the activist.

In the short and medium term, he said, actions should be promoted with an impact on the health and hygiene of inmates, as well as on the personnel who work there; in addition, they must be provided with enough material to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The number of crimes that merit pre-trial detention should also be reduced, as well as developing a project for the prison system at all levels, which includes improving facilities, training personnel, an addiction program, and social reintegration, as well as better hygiene and health conditions, he reiterated.

Prisons, unarmed before the Covid-19

The coronavirus pandemic exposed the conditions in which the prisons are located, as well as the ungovernability that exists in many prisons, since in several of them the corresponding sanitary measures have not been applied, said the general director of Reinserta AC, Saskia Niño de Rivera.

The reduction or suspension of visits to prisons is one of the actions that has not been achieved in some prisons, due to the corruption system that is managed, on which the economy of several custodians depends, who earn an average of 8,000 pesos a month, argued in digital talk.

In addition to this, the budget that the prisons receive is not sufficient to guarantee the inmates’ food, therefore the families supply the prisoners with food for several days, therefore the great impact in canceling this activity, he said.

“It is also known that facing that suspending a conjugal visit in a prison where there is no control is the equivalent of an apocalypse.”

Of all the health supplies that have come to Mexico from abroad to face the covid-19 pandemic, the penitentiary centers have not received any device, although it is an obligation of the federal health authorities to ensure the sanitary maintenance of the prisons, revealed Apollius Armenta Prague.

The severe conditions in which prisons are in the midst of this health emergency are a latent risk for fights and conflicts to break out, since the vast majority do not have the medical services to attend to patients with coronavirus, María Elena Morera remarked .

According to the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH), there are so far 92 confirmed cases of prisoners with Covid-19, 6 deaths and 11 recovered from the condition, however, the veracity of this information should be confirmed, warned the President of Common Cause.

Given this health problem, new action plans must be found in prisons and governors must pay more attention to these places, as well as have protocols for this type of emergency, said Eduardo Guerrero Durán, adviser on penitentiary matters

To address this situation, a penitentiary project and political will are required, as well as a strategy based on a diagnosis, in which a team can operate to change the reality of these detention centers, said the specialist.

